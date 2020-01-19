Campaigning continues as poll puts Fianna Fáil 12 points ahead of Fine Gael

As politicians enter their fifth full day of general election campaigning, a new poll puts Fianna Fail 12 points ahead of Fine Gael .

The Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll places Micheál Martin’s party at 32 per cent while Leo Varadkar’s party has fallen seven points and sits at 20 per cent, just one percentage point ahead of Sinn Féin at 19 per cent (down one). The newspaper’s previous poll in December put Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on an equal footing at 27 per cent each.

Most of the survey preceded the announcement of a February 8th general election by Leo Varadkar on January 14th and over 900 voters were interviewed between January 2nd and 14th, according to the newspaper. The Greens sit at 7 per cent (up 1) with Labour at 4 per cent (down 2).

Key party figures are out canvassing on Sunday with Fine Gael director of elections Paschal Donohoe in Dublin on Sunday afternoon . Labour leader Brendan Howlin will be speaking in Dublin ahead of a party meeting. Mr Martin is due to appear or RTE’s This Week programme while Tánaiste Simon Coveney will be canvassing with candidates in Limerick.

Crime dominated the election campaign on Saturday as party leaders campaigned around the country.

In Cork Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin took Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to task over his approach to handling violent crime, saying the Government has failed to recognise the changing nature of gangland crime in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar had defended the Government’s handling of violent crime in the wake of recent killings, pointing out the number of people murdered in 2019 was approximately 40 which was less than half killed over a decade earlier.

But Mr Martin said such comments failed to recognise the descent into ever more brutal and gruesome violence in Ireland as evidenced by the killing and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda.

“I think that sort of response sums up the Taoiseach’s response to this – this isn’t about statistics, this is about more extreme acts and more extreme violence happening on our streets,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said here are fewer murders now than there were a decade ago, defending Fine Gael’s handling of crime in the wake of a spate of recent violence.

“Ireland is a country that is safe. Ireland is a country that thankfully relative to other countries has a relatively low crime rate and murder rate”.

He said this did not however detract in any way from the seriousness of the crimes “we witnessed in the last couple of days which are unspeakable and appalling”.

Elsewhere the Taoiseach welcomed indications that Sinn Féin may change its long held policy on abolishing the Special Criminal Court, describing it as “good news”. Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald had told media on Friday that “special provision” is needed to combat violent gangs.