Campaigner Eamonn McCann secures Derry local election seat

Veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has been elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC).

Mr McCann, a member of People Before Profit (PBP), polled more than 1,000 first preference votes and was elected on the fifth count.

He was the second councillor elected to The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA), which encompasses the Creggan, Bogside and Brandywell areas of Derry.

“I’m delighted to have won the seat,” Mr McCann said, “and I’m delighted to be part of a clear advance being made not just in Derry by People Before Profit but by other left-wing candidates.

“What this gives us is not practical achievement, what this gives us is a platform on which to build.

“There’ll be hard work involved, we’re ready for that, but what the election shows overall is that there is an increasing appetite for alternatives to parties which are colour-coded either orange or green.

“It was palpable on the doorsteps,” he said, “that welfare reform was the biggest issues on many people’s minds.”

Earlier Gary Donnelly, a sitting Independent councillor, topped the poll and was elected as an Independent councillor on the first count.

With the remaining three results in the DEA still to be announced, the mayor of Derry and Strabane, the SDLP’s John Boyle, is expected to take a seat, as are Sinn Féin candidates Tina Burke and Patricia Logue.

Longstanding Sinn Féin councillor and former mayor Kevin Campbell was eliminated.

Counting ws still continuing in the Foyle Area in Derry to fill 40 seats in the council area.

Sinn Féin have lost four seats but remain the largest party on the council, while the SDLP have gained two.

Mr McCann is the second PBP candidate to win election in Derry and Strabane. Yesterday his party colleague Shaun Harkin was elected to the Foyleside DEA.

Dr Anne McCloskey, a retired GP and prominent anti-abortion campaigner, won a seat on behalf of new party Aontú, in what is the party’s first electoral success in the North. The party was set up by former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóbín. Meanwhile, Rachael Ferguson of the Alliance Party won the party’s first seat in Derry in almost 40 years.

Former spokesman

Gary Donnelly topped the poll for Moor Ward during the Derry and Strabane District local elections. Photograph: Margaret McLaughlin

Mr Donnelly, a sitting Independent councillor, polled almost 1,400 first preference votes and was the only candidate elected on the first count in The Moor District Electoral Area .

A former spokesman for the dissident republican 32 County Sovereignty Movement, Mr Donnelly was first elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council as an Independent in 2014.

There had been speculation that Mr Donnelly’s electoral prospects would be damaged by the murder of Ms McKee in the Creggan area of the city on April 19th.

Ms McKee was shot during in rioting in the Creggan area of the city and died shortly afterwards. The police believe the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

Mr Donnelly refused to answer when asked by The Irish Times about the murder of Ms McKee. In a post on social media after her murder, he said it had been “wrong” and added that he “would plead with those behind this attack to desist from any further attacks and seriously consider the consequences of their actions.”

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have been chosen by the people of the Moor ward,” Mr Donnelly told The Irish Times. “I’ve retained my seat, I’ve increased my vote, and I’d just like to thank each of the nearly 1,400 people who have come out and endorsed the work that I’ve been carrying out in the Moor ward over the last 5 years.”