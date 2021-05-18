Cabinet to extend sweeping pandemic powers until November

The Cabinet has agreed to extend sweeping pandemic powers until November 9th, it has emerged.

At its meeting on Tuesday morning, Ministers agreed to extend four pieces of legislation which give extensive and extraordinary powers to the State.

Many of the regulations which are key to the Government response to the pandemic were rolled out under the Health Preservation Act 2020.

Under this legislation the State can detain people to prevent the spread of Covid-19, restrict travel, require people to stay in their homes and require the wearing of face coverings. . This will be extended until November. The measures had been due to expire this month

Concerns have been raised by TDs in the past about oversight of extraordinary powers given to the Government in its effort to deal with the virus and the existence of sunset clauses in the legislation.

The Government also agreed to extend the Criminal Justice Enforcement Powers Act 2020 which allows gardaí to inspect premises such as pubs and close them down temporarily where there is a refusal to comply.

Ministers also agreed to extend legislation that allows gardai to set up checkpoints or arrest people who do not comply with Covid-19 guidelines such as social distancing.

The Health (Amendment) Act 2020 will also be extended which allows for mandatory hotel quarantine legislation.

Under this legislation, the State can require passengers arriving from countries with a high incidence of Covid-19 to quarantine for 14 days in a designated hotel.

More to follow