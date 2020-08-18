Cabinet to discuss new coronavirus restrictions in bid to curb rise in cases

A full Cabinet meeting will take place on Tuesday afternoon with Ministers expected to discuss further coronavirus restrictions in a bid to control a sharp increase in cases.

The meeting was scheduled at short notice last night, leading to speculation that further restrictions to combat the recent rise in cases could be introduced.

One political source suggested new enforcement measures may be on the cards, requiring the approval of the full Cabinet.

However, it is understood there will be no further county lockdowns arising from the meeting.

Political sources said that further restrictions on nursing home visits could be introduced, while trends in testing, and current outbreaks in meat plants and other facilities are also set to be on the Cabinet agenda.

Responding to reports that among the measures to be announced this afternoon is a requirement for older people to again restrict their time outside their home and avoid settings with lots of people, Trinity College Dublin geriatrician professor Rose Anne Kenny said she had concerns about moves to restrict the movement of older people.

Fresh air and movement were critical to boost the immune system and older people had more vulnerable immune systems.

“It doesn’t make sense” to suggest that such people not be active, nor did selecting “a chronological number.”

“I don’t see how that will resolve things. There needs to be improved testing and tracing,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

On the same programme immunologist Dr Tómas Ryan, associate professor of biochemistry in Trinity College Dublin, said the reality was that shielding does not work and said the Government was losing control of the Covid-19 situation.

He said the State’s testing and tracing system had “fallen down” and turnaround time for test results were getting slower.

He said the time between noticing symptoms and tracking contacts needed to be 72 hours, but at present it was an average of four days.

Dr Ryan called for a “complete overhaul” of the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, he said.

It was previously expected that only the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 would meet on Tuesday to discuss the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), which held a lengthy meeting on Monday to discuss the recent increase in case numbers and the merits of any new restrictions.

It is understood NPHET has issued a series of recommendations to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, which will be discussed at Cabinet.

NPHET said on Monday evening an additional 56 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the State. The news follows the reporting of an additional 266 cases over the weekend.

The latest figures see the total number of deaths in the Republic remain at 1,774, while the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 27,313.