Cabinet to consider extending pandemic protections for renters

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will seek Cabinet approval on Wednesday to extend Covid-19 rental protections for people in receipt of a Covid-related payment who are at risk of homelessness or in arrears.

Currently these people are shielded from rent increases or eviction, but the protection, which was due to expire on July 12th, will be extended to January 12th.

Landlords will also be barred from charging a tenant more than the value of two months’ rental payments in deposits and other payments as upfront charges when moving into a new property.

The reform is contained in plans being brought to Cabinet by Mr O’Brien and Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris.

Under the plans, students will be given the option to pay monthly for accommodation in case there is a fourth wave of Covid-19. This is aimed at ensuring students and their families do not lose out on deposits or rent, as happened in some cases last year.

However, students in student-specific accommodation who wish to pay for a semester in upfront rental payments will still be permitted to do so.

There will also be a change introduced whereby a termination notice given by someone in that cohort and tenancy type will be limited to no more than 28 days.