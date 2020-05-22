Cabinet signs off on plans to make 14-day isolation mandatory for travellers

The Cabinet has signed off on plans to make it mandatory for travellers coming into Ireland to tell the State where they will be isolating for 14 days.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Friday that living alongside the virus requires us “to do things differently.”

From next week passengers arriving into a Ireland from abroad will be obliged to fill out a passenger locator form. Mr Harris said the measure will help ensure swift contact tracing if the person contracts Covid-19.

Mr Harris said on Thursday that “at the moment the passenger locator form is on an administrative basis. A person is asked to fill it out. I believe it should be on a legal footing”.

He said that conversations are ongoing with ministerial counterparts in Northern Ireland and the UK about the potential measures.

“Certainly, on a north, south, east and west basis this is a matter I have discussed with my counterpart in Northern Ireland and I know the Taoiseach has spoken publicly about his discussions with the British prime minister.

He said the Irish position is that “we expect people, whether Irish or not, to self-isolate for 14 days.

“This applies to anybody coming to the country, including returning Irish people. We also expect people to fill out a passenger locator form, indicating a name, phone number and where the person intends to stay for those 14 days.”