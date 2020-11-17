Cabinet rules out taking further action against Séamus Woulfe

The Government has agreed that it will not take any further action against Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe.

The decision was taken at Cabinet this morning, The Irish Times understands.

The decision effectively rules out an impeachment motion being moved by the Government.

While an Opposition party can still make such a move, the Government decision makes it increasingly likely that the solution to the impasse, if one is to be found, lies within the judicial system.

The decision also undermines a key Government argument against discussing in the Dáil the process by which Mr Justice Woulfe was appointed.

The possibility of the Oireachtas initiating impeachment proceedings against Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe has arisen following the decision of the Chief Justice Frank Clarke to publish correspondence in which he expressed the view that his colleague should resign.

Mr Justice Woulfe, who was recently appointed to the Supreme Court, has said he does not intend to step down over controversy surrounding his attendance at an Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway on August 19th, a day after the Government tightened Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

The Government had resisted Opposition efforts to force questions to be taken on the matter, partially on the basis that it could prejudice any impeachment process.

The Government was facing mounting pressure to facilitate a question and answer session with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on the appointment of Mr Justice Woulfe to the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and Mattie McGrath of the Rural Independent Group have all written to the Ceann Comhairle asking that time be put aside this week for Ms McEntee to give a statement and take questions on the matter in the Dáil.

It follows a similar request last week by the Labour Party, which the Government is strongly resisting.

Government sources argued that a debate on the appointment process would be inappropriate given the Oireachtas may have a role in considering the impeachment of Mr Justice Woulfe, were that to come into question.

However, the Opposition and legal academics say such concerns are overstated.

In addition to blocking Opposition efforts to force a debate on the issue in the Dáil, the Government is also unlikely to seek the release of additional correspondence between Mr Justice Woulfe and the Chief Justice over the so-called “Golfgate” incident.

The publication of letters between the two judges last week, including the personal view of the Chief Justice that his colleague should resign, brought the ongoing controversy over Mr Justice Woulfe’s response to the golf society dinner incident to a head.