Cabinet meets in Dublin to discuss Brexit proposals

A special meeting of the Cabinet is under way in Dublin to discuss the possible Brexit deal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney arrived separately at Government Buildings and did not speak to waiting media.

It follows a meeting on Tuesday night between Mr Varadkar, Mr Coveney, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee.

As he arrived, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross said he was “looking forward to the meeting” but refused to comment on whether he had seen any of the reported 500-page text.

The Government has remained tight-lipped since news broke on Tuesday that a draft text had been agreed.

Sources said that Dublin wished to avoid saying anything that would make British prime minister Theresa May’s task with her cabinet any more difficult, especially with significant Northern Ireland-only elements thought to be included in the deal. But privately the Government is pleased with the outcome as it preserves the goal of avoiding a hard border in all eventualities, and Dublin will say that the text is consistent with the December agreement of last year.

A spokesman said on Tuesday night that “no agreement” had been reached on the withdrawal of the UK from the EU and “nothing had been confirmed”.

The DUP has warned that Mrs May’s Brexit deal could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom.

There was uncertainty about the review process in the agreement, under which the UK would exit from the backstop.

As first reported by The Irish Times last week, the backstop will apply to the entire United Kingdom and see Britain remain in a customs union with the EU if no solutions to avoid a hard border are found.

However, the withdrawal agreement will have additional measures for Northern Ireland to ensure there is no hard border.