Cabinet may increase fine for non-essential travel abroad to €2,000, says Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Cabinet will discuss increasing the fine for non-essential travel abroad from €500 to €2,000.

Speaking in the Dáil he said “there is a sense that €500 is not a sufficient disincentive to travel abroad - the Government is considering increasing that to €2,000 to act as a significant deterrent”.

Labour transport spokesman Duncan Smith raised the issue of fines and the Taoiseach told him that although the numbers travelling were low about 60 per cent of passengers arriving in Ireland are returning holiday makers.

Legislation will be introduced next week on mandatory quarantining.

He also confirmed there will not be a significant re-opening of the economy after March 5th.

Mr Martin said in the Dáil that there were still be just over 1,000 people in hospital with Covid-19. “The numbers are still 25 per cent higher than the April peak”, last year.

They had to “get the numbers down to very low levels and keep them there. And that will inform our approach to the post March 5th period and there will not be a significant reopening of many sectors of our economy.”

Current restrictions are in place until that date when the Government will announce any changes. March 5th has been set as a date when some Covid-19 restrictions may be lifted if the number of infections continue to fall. The possibility has been floated – including by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – that people could be allowed to meet friends or family outdoors and that work on construction sites could resume. But education and a return to school are the priority.

Mr Martin told Independent TD Joan Collins that “we’ve 175 in intensive care so the pressure is still on our hospitals and we need to get that pressure down and that’s why we need to adhere to the regulations . . . we’re in favour of prolonged suppression of the virus.”

Dedicated health staff

Ms Collins said “the only reason we don’t have an absolute disaster in our hospitals is down to the self-sacrifice and hard work and double-shifting of our healthcare workers”. She said it was shown in the Prime Time programme on Tallaght hospital and she called for a radical change in health funding in areas including staff recruitment and retention.

Ms Collins added that England and Scotland made a once-off payment of £500 to healthcare workers. And in France it was €1,500. She called for post-Covid leave for frontline workers to give them a chance to recover from fatigue and burnout.

Mr Martin acknowledged that the RTÉ programme showed “the extraordinary work of frontline healthcare workers”. He said the State had increased overall health funding by €4.6 billion and recruited thousands of additional staff.