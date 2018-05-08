Cabinet hears calls from three ministers for Tony O’Brien resignation

Three government ministers have called on HSE Tony O’Brien to resign during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The ministers are Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring and Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath.

Earlier Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said the director general Mr O’Brien should “absolutely” should stay in his position and work “day in, day out” to get accountability and the facts around the cervical cancer screening scandal.

Mr O’Brien has been head of numerous sections within the health service, she said, “so he knows the system inside out. It’s far from letting him off, we should be”.

An inquiry is to examine the issues surrounding the CervicalCheck programme, highlighted first by the case of Vicky Phelan. She settled a High Court action against a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck for €2.5 million at the end of April.

It subsequently emerged 209 women had been affected by the screening scandal, many of whom were not told of “false negative” screening results , and 17 women subsequently died.

The Cabinet has been discussing the terms of reference for a scoping inquiry into the issue on Tuesday and also the re-establishment of a board to oversee the HSE. It will also consider the position of Mr O’Brien.

The inquiry will examine the outsourcing of services to laboratories in the United States. It will also seek to establish the background to CervicalCheck’s failure to tell women what clinical audits of their screens had found and how much the HSE and Department of Health knew about this.

The inquiry will be chaired by an independent health management expert from the United Kingdom and will report to Minister for Health Simon Harris in June.

It will also talk to Vicky Phelan, who was briefed on scope of inquiry by Mr Harris. The scoping exercise will allow for other persons affected by this controversy to feed into potential terms of reference for a commission of investigation.