Cabinet extends advice to avoid non essential travel until July 20th

The Cabinet has decided to exend the current advice to the public to avoid all non essential travel until July 20th.

A “green list” of countries which people could possibly travel to will not be published until then.

Significant discussion took place at the Cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon on the State’s ongoing response to Covid-19. What is very important now is that we do not undo the good work to date, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said afterwards.

“That is why we are adopting a cautious approach” to travel, he said, adding that second waves of the virus are emerging elsewhere.

Mr Martin also says the Department of Health will examine proposals for a testing regime at entry points to the State.

He said we need to keep the virus supressed if we are to underpin economic recovery.

He said he wanted to ensure schools reopen at the end of August and wanted to ensure nothing undermined this.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said 17 per cent of new coronavirus cases were now related to travel.

Cabinet has also agreed to unveil the State’s new Covid-19 tracing app.

Mr Donnelly said the app will be launched on Tuesday. He said it is “very powerful tool”.

The Taoiseach also said it was a “challenging weekend” in some places in terms of social distancing at and around pubs.

He said the industry needed to be very focused now on adhering to the rules and all would be kept under review until July 20th. If this behaviour continued the reopening date would have to be reviewed, he indicated.

More to follow...