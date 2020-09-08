Cabinet decides all pubs can open from September 21st

The Cabinet has decided that so called “wet” pubs will reopen on September 21st and the date will not be subject to any change or further delays.

At the first regular meeting of the Cabinet after the resumption of the Dáil, Ministers also discussed the possibility of regional restrictions affecting Dublin and Limerick, where the number of positive Covid-19 cases have been increasing at faster rates than elsewhere.

The Government was continuing work on its medium-term plan on the State’s response to the pandemic, which will replace the roadmap which expired in August.

The plan will be finalised at the weekend and is expected to be published on Monday.

It is understood the Cabinet discussed three different dates for re-opening pubs, next Monday, September 14th, September 21st and September 28th.

There was agreement that the September 21st date be chosen and also, not varied.

The reopening of drink-only pubs has been subject to repeated delays.

It has led to protests from publicans throughout the State whose premises have been shuttered for six months.

Vintners this afternoon welcomed the decison to allow them to reopen on the 21st but noted that September 21st was the fourth reopening date provided to non food pubs.

By that date said non-food pubs will have been closed for more than six months, the publicans said.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said: “This will be the fourth reopening date provided to the non food pubs, with the Government previously having delayed reopenings scheduled for July 20th, August 10th and August 31st.”

The vinters said 3,500 pubs remained closed and said this was affecting approximately 25,000 employees.

More to follow.