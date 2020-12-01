Cabinet approves purchase of 875,000 doses of Moderna vaccine

The Cabinet has given the go-ahead for the Department of Health to purchase some 875,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Donnelly received approval from today’s Cabinet meeting to enter an advanced purchase agreement when the vaccine become available in the coming months.

This is the fifth agreement that the Government has concluded with pharma companies who are racing to produce a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. The others are with AstraZeneca (Oxford vaccine), Janssen, BioNTech/Pfizer and CureVac.

“The recent announcements from several vaccine manufacturers offer a beacon of hope to all as we look to 2021. We await further evidence of the safety and efficacy of these vaccines,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

US company Moderna requested emergency clearance for its coronavirus vaccine at the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday, after a new analysis showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19, with no serious safety problems.

The primary analysis, which included 196 cases, found the vaccine was 94.1 per cent effective, in line with preliminary findings released earlier this month.

The State has expanded the membership of its Covid-19 vaccine taskforce as it ramps up plans to shape the rollout of the State’s immuninisation programme.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said at the weekend he was hopeful doses could be delivered early in the New Year, and the taskforce has now added a range of capabilities in public health, as well as specialised logistics that will be needed to manage delivery of the drug.

While there is intense speculation about when the vaccine will be available, no firm date has yet been set, as it is conditional on approval from the European medicines agency.

The taskforce is focusing on approval issues, as well as delivery, storage, the training of the workforce to administer the drug, and the order in which people are to be immunised - known as “prioritisation”.

It is understood that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to advise the taskforce on prioritisation. Mr Donnelly has said it is likely that healthcare workers and vulnerable cohorts will be first to receive the vaccine, but the taskforce is also likely to be informed by approaches in other countries, which have included age criteria as well.

The method of delivery is also to be considered, again informed by other countries - for example Germany, where a combination of mass vaccination centres and mobile units has been proposed. The strategy will also be drawn up in response to the properties of different vaccines and how they need to be stored and administered.

In addition to civil servants, State agenices, logistics experts and Nphet, it is understood the taskforce will be supported by pre-existing structures such as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC). The Government said last night the taskforce is on course to deliver the national strategy by its stated goal of December 11th.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their Covid-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency EU approval on Tuesday.

The applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came a day after Moderna sought emergency use for its shot in the United States and more than a week after Pfizer and BioNTech did the same.

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German development partner BioNTech said their vaccine could be launched in the European Union as early as this month. “We can start to deliver within a few hours (of an approval),” said Sierk Poetting, head of operations and finance at BioNTech. “We have been stocking up. And everything that is there can really be distributed within a few hours.” The EMA clouded the timeline, however, when it said it would complete its review for that vaccine by December 29th at the latest, and for Moderna’s shot by January 12th. It added its schedule may be subject to change as its evaluation proceeds.

The European Commission said it would likely give its final authorisation for a vaccine’s rollout days after a recommendation by the EMA. –Additional reporting Reuters