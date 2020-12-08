Cabinet approves plans to increase pay for judiciary

The Cabinet has approved plans to give the judiciary a pay increase in line with other rises in the public sector, it has emerged.

There was some unease in political circles on Tuesday morning at the move which comes at a time when the Government has been criticised for not providing student nurses with full pay rates. It is also understood that the Government has approved plans to restore pensions which were previously reduced.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved an increased allowance for the party whips including an increase from €10,000 to €19,000 for the Sinn Féin whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn. Sources confirmed that the assistant Sinn Féin whip will receive an increase from €5,000 to €9,500.

The Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil whips will receive €10,000 while the Green Party, Solidarity, Labour and Soc Dems whips will receive a €6,000 allowance.

Sources have also confirmed that a new system of extra payments for the three “super junior” ministers sitting at the Cabinet table will commence today. They will share €32,000 worth of allowances between them – rather than getting a €16,000 allowance each. There was controversy earlier this summer over the payments to the super juniors.

The Government then announced that Jack Chambers, Hildegarde Naughton and Pippa Hackett “have decided to waive and gift back to the State the increased allocation which was approved by the Dáil”.