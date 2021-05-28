Cabinet approves plans for widespread reopening and resumption of travel

The Cabinet has approved plans for a widespread reopening of the country and the resumption of international travel in the summer.

As expected, Ministers signed off on the reopening of hotels on June 2nd and the return of outdoor hospitality on June 7th. Cinemas are also expected to reopen on this date.

Indoor dining is also set to resume on July 5th. International travel is set to resume on July 19th when the Government adopts the European Union travel cert.

This will allow passengers to travel throughout the EU without facing mandatory hotel quarantine on their return.

Throughout June and July, test matches and concerts will be held around the country.

The Cabinet also agreed to allow fans to attend a number of sports fixtures throughout the summer. These are understood to include the Leinster v Dragons rugby game at the RDS on June 11th.

Fans also may attend another game, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, on the same day, as well as the Cork City v Cabinteely match. The Liberty Insurance Camogie League final at Croke Park on June 20th may also have fans in the stadium.

Spectators could also be present at the Irish Life Health National Senior Championships on June 26th and at the Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda match on June 25th . Spectators may also attend racing at the Curragh.

From June 7th, a maximum of 100 people can attend matches rising to 200 at venues that can accommodate 5,000 or more.

This will rise from July 5th, to 200 at matches or 500 where there is a capacity of 5,000 or more.

From August, up to 500 spectators can attend matches, or in larger venues 5000 or 25 per cent of capacity, whichever is smaller.

Image: Paul Scott/The Irish Times

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make an address detailing the measures at 6pm on Friday and a press conference will be held afterwards.

Travel

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Cabinet was looking “very carefully” at how to facilitate travel between Ireland and Britain.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said although there will be different regimes for travel from the US and UK to the EU digital green pass system, the “same broad approach will apply”.

Earlier Leo Varadkar said Ireland is “not in a position to restore the Common Travel Area yet” due to “real concerns” about the spread of the Indian variant of the Covid-19 virus in Britain.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Varadkar said the full reopening of travel with the Britain was not possible in June because of concerns around the prevalence of the Indian variant that now accounts for more than 50 per cent of cases in Britain.

He said there would be a phased return to international travel through the summer months but that it was “not going to be international travel as you knew it”.

“There will be restrictions, requirements around vaccines and testings,” he said, adding there would also be different rules in place for different countries.

Mr Varadkar confirmed Belgium, France and Luxembourg were being taken off the mandatory hotel quarantine list but cautioned that any person booking a holiday abroad should recognise the Covid-19 situation could change and result in their destination becoming a red zone.

Nphet

The State’s public health team last night cleared the way for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions throughout the summer.

In a letter to Government, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) provided a broadly positive update and gave the green light for the return of indoor hospitality in restaurants and pubs from July 5th, the return of cinemas in June, indoor dining from July and the opening up of travel .

The team confirmed that, as planned, hotels could reopen on June 2nd and outdoor hospitality could reopen from June 7th.

Mr Varadkar said he remained confident about the pace of the vaccine rollout despite the significant shortfalls in the supply of vaccines, including potentially a big reduction in the expected numbers of the single-dose Johnson&Johnson shot.

While the State will not meet the initial target of making the vaccine available to 82 per cent of adults by the end of June, it will still reach “the mid 70s percentage”, said the Tánaiste. The shortfall would be made up in July, he added.

“We now expect by the end of the July that 2.5 million people will be fully vaccinated,” he said. “That’s more than 60 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.”

Asked to explain the Government’s decision to reopen hotel dining ahead of indoor dining in restaurants and pubs, Mr Varadkar said the decision was “really more practical rather than scientific”.

“The gap between indoor and outdoor dining will not be big, it’s only a matter of a few weeks,” he said. He added that unvaccinated people would be able to attend outdoor sporting and cultural events from August as the reopening continues, with the focus remaining on social distancing and good hygiene. Proof of vaccination will only be required for travel, he said.

Asked whether he believed there would be a fourth wave of the virus, Mr Varadkar said it was a question of how big another wave could be and what impact it would have on hospitalisations and deaths.

“Even with that variant in Britain they’re not seeing a huge increase in hospitalisations and deaths because the vaccines are effective, he said. “But still a lot of people in Ireland are not vaccinated so that’s why we’ll be relatively cautious.”

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Ryan, said the management of queuing and crowds in airports would be very important as international travel reopens in July.

He noted that the EU would introduce its digital green pass system from July 1st and allow six weeks for member states to fully implement the certificate. Asked whether the IT infrastructure was in place to turn around the new pass system by mid-July, Mr Ryan said preparations were under way to “make sure it’s absolutely operational”.

He cautioned that a lot of work was needed to “minimise disruption of long queues” at airports, similar to those seen in Heathrow when flights were reintroduced.