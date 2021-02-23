Cabinet agrees to extend Level 5 lockdown until April 5th and reopen schools from March 1st

The Cabinet has agreed that Level 5 restrictions will be extended until April 5th.

There will be no major lifting of restrictions before then, aside from the reopening of school and childcare beginning on March 1st, under the new plan to be announced later this afternoon.

Ministers met at Government Buildings this morning to approve the Government’s revised Living with Covid plan.

The Cabinet has also agreed to a new schedule for the reopening of schools.

On March 1st, junior and senior infants will return as well as first and second class in primary school. In secondary school, Leaving Certificate classes will also return on March 1st.

Childcare will also resume on a phased basis beginning with the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) preschool scheme on March 8th.

The next date in the plan is March 15th when the rest of primary school classes will return. In secondary school, fifth years will also return on March 15th.

After the Easter Holidays, on April 12th, all remaining secondary school students below fifth year will return with a full return to education planned.

Although these dates have now been agreed by Cabinet, sources have said that rolling reviews of the public health situation will be carried out throughout this period meaning that there is a caveat on the plans.

The Cabinet has also approved plans to extend Covid-19 pandemic welfare supports, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, until the end of June.

Changes to the vaccination schedule, being brought by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, will mean those with certain chronic health conditions will be offered earlier vaccinations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to give a live address to the nation after 6pm which will be followed by a press conference.

Despite hopes that certain social and economic activities could face some limited relaxations, sources said on Monday night that the high levels of disease and the priority of resuming education would likely limit room for manoeuvre elsewhere.

The Government is likely to back away from plans to allow some easing of outdoor restrictions, including non-contact training and socially distanced meetings.

Until last week, Ministers were actively discussing the limited resumption of such activity from early April but, despite strong arguments being made in favour of people’s mental health, continuing high case numbers and pressure on hospitals led to the move being jettisoned, and it is unlikely to be considered until after Easter.

Other restrictions on non-essential retail and the 5km exercise limit will remain in place.

