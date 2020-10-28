Cabinet agrees plan for mother-and-baby homes information

The Government has outlined plans to work with the Data Protection Commissioner and Tusla to ensure that survivors of mother-and-baby homes get access to their personal information.

The Cabinet met on Wednesday and held a lengthy discussion on the recent controversy over survivors’ access to records that have been collected by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation. The commission is due to send its final 4,000-page report to Government on Friday.

In a statement this evening, a Government spokesman said that the Department of Children, along with Túsla, will “continue to engage closely with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner to ensure that the rights of all citizens to access personal information about themselves, under data protection legislation and the GDPR are fully respected and implemented”. Additional resources will be provided to ensure this happens, the statement said.

“At its meeting today, the Government had a detailed reflection on all of the issues of public concern that were raised in recent days. The Government acknowledges and regrets the genuine hurt felt by many people across Irish society.

“It is determined to take the necessary actions to ensure that these concerns are dealt with in a manner that is timely, appropriate and that is focused on the needs of victims and survivors.”

The Government has agreed that the final report will be published “as soon as possible” after it is received by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman however there are a number of steps which need to be taken before this can happen. “As required by law, upon receipt the final report will be immediately referred to the Attorney General for legal advice as to whether it might prejudice any criminal proceedings that are pending or in progress.”

In order to expedite publication of the Bill, Attorney General Paul Gallagher will “ensure that additional resources are in place to speedily review for publication what is expected to be a very lengthy report”. The Government has also committed to developing a State response to the findings and recommendations of the report. The HSE will also expedite implementation of the provision of health and wellbeing supports to survivors.

Mr O’Gorman will also publish information and tracing legislation next year and will separately work with the Oireachtas committee on children to seek an all-party consensus in the Oireachtas on issues around access to records.

In the statement, the Government also said it would establish on a formal, national basis an archive of records related to institutional trauma during the 20th century.

“This will include archiving relevant records and witness testimony by victims and survivors; it will be developed at a suitable site and operated in accordance with the highest international standards; it will be designed in co-operation with professional archivists and historians, as well as with victims, survivors and their advocates.”