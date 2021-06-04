Byrne named Green Party candidate in Dublin Bay South as Chu loses out

Councillor Claire Byrne will contest the Dublin Bay South byelection for the Green Party after Dublin’s high profile Lord Mayor Hazel Chu lost out at a selection convention on Friday evening.

Ms Byrne now joins the field of candidates seeking to take the seat left vacant by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy.

Seen as firmly in Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s camp amid recent divisions in the party, Cllr Byrne previously insisted the selection convention would not be a “proxy war” between the different factions.

In contrast, party chairperson Cllr Chu defied Mr Ryan earlier this year by running in the Seanad byelection as an Independent.

Her unsuccessful attempt to be elected to the Upper House exposed divisions in the party as deputy leader Catherine Martin was among those who signed her nomination papers.

Cllr Chu was opposed to the Greens entering Government last year.

In the wake of her victory Cllr Byrne said: “As a councillor I have been working hard over the last seven years, particularly in the areas of climate action, arts and culture, waste, active travel, community development and housing.

“As a TD for Dublin Bay South I will continue that work with a strong focus on climate, communities, and equality.”

She added: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to set our country on a greener path that will benefit our communities, families and children.”

Cllr Byrne was first elected to Dublin City Council in 2014 in the South East Inner City ward.

She topped the poll there in the 2019 council elections with 28 per cent of first preferences, amid a wave of support for Green candidates.

Cllr Byrne’s selection means all the major parties now have their candidates in the race.

With the housing crisis set to be the dominant issue in the campaign Fine Gael is running barrister James Geoghegan and Sinn Féin have selected Senator and former MEP Lynn Boylan.

Fianna Fáil’s candidate is councillor and architectural historian Deirdre Conroy while Labour Senator Ivana Bacik is also vying for the seat.

Other candidates include Sarah Durcan of the Social Democrats, Brigid Purcell from People Before Profit and Independent councillor Mannix Flynn.

The byelection is expected to take place next month.