Byelections 2019: Good day for Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Greens

The first seat in the four byelections has been won by Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Ward who beat Fine Gael councillor Emer Higgins by a little more than 500 votes in Dublin Mid-West.

This election along with a good showing in Cork North-Central and Wexford marks a resurgence for the party after poor local, European and Presidential elections.

Live coverage of the counts is available on our liveblog.

A clearly delighted Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the votes for the party showed they were the “clear alternative” to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

With counting ongoing in the three remaining constituencies of Fingal, Wexford and Cork North Central, it looks as if Fine Gael will struggle to win any of the byelections which took place yesterday.

Ms Higgins was the party’s best hope with the chances of Verona Murphy in Wexford and Colm Burke in Cork North Central fading as the counts progress.

Fianna Fail is on course to win seats in Cork and Wexford, while the Greens are likely to add to their Dail representation with a win in Fingal.

In Cork North Central Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Padraig O’Sullivan looks set to take the seat polling some 7,148 first preferences over 1,800 votes of Senator Burke who polled a credible 5,385 with Sinn Fein’s Cllr Thomas Gould on 5,041.

The big surprise was the strong performance of Mr Gould who is on course to win 20 per cent of the first preference vote, far ahead of where the party has fared in recent opinion polls.

In Fingal, where they are on the fifth count, the Green Party is on course for a breakthrough where

Joe O’Brien secured 23 per cent of the first preference vote and has continued to perform strongly in terms of transfer.

He will be followed by Fianna Fáil’s Lorraine Clifford-Lee, while Fine Gael’s James Reilly could be beaten into fourth place by the Labour candidate Duncan Smith.

Mr Smith, who was Labour’s best hope for a seat in the four contests, seems unlikely to catch Mr O’Brien.

In Wexford, Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne secured 31 per cent of the first preference vote and after the fourth count he holds a lead of more than 3,000 votes over Fine Gael’s Verona Murphy and Labour’s George Lawlor, who put in a strong performance.

Based on these numbers, Mr Byrne is the overwhelming favourite to take the seat. The remaining seats are expected to be filled this evening.