Byelections 2019: FF set to win two seats, Sinn Féin and Greens one each

Fianna Fáil is likely to win two seats and Sinn Féin and Greens one each in the four byelections held yesterday.

Votes are still being counted in two of the four count centres but the outcomes in Wexford and Fingal already seem clear.

Live coverage of the counts is available on our liveblog.

Sinn Féin’s Mark Ward has already been declared the winner in a remarkable result in Dublin Mid-West while in Cork North Central Fianna Fáil’s Padraig O’Sullivan has taken the seat in the 10th count.

Fianna Fáil candidate Malcolm Byrne is poised to win in Wexford while the Green Party’s Joe O’Brien will win in Fingal.

It means Fine Gael has failed to win a seat and this further reduces the Government’s already flimsy majority on confidence votes in the Dáil.

With a confidence vote in the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy due in the Dáil on Tuesday evening, it means that the survival of the Government is now dependent on the votes of independent TDs who have no formal arrangement with Fine Gael; Denis Naughten, Noel Grealish, Peter Fitzpatrick and Michael Lowry.

The emerging results represent a blow for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who had pinned his hopes on a win in Dublin Mid-West, but a stuttering campaign and huge embarrassment in the party about Wexford candidate Verona Murphy’s comments about immigrants meant that these byelections were even harder than usual to win for an incumbent government.

Both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe sought to play down the results, but there is little doubt that the results are a disappointment for Fine Gael, if not huge surprise for the party.

Fianna Fáil is set for a gain of one seat with victories in Wexford and in Cork North Central, where the vacancy was created by the election of Billy Kelleher to the European Parliament in May.

The Sinn Féin result in Dublin Mid-West was built on an energetic local campaign and a strong get-out-the-vote operation yesterday, which confounded the pattern of record low turnouts elsewhere.

It provides a much-needed boost for party leader Mary Lou McDonald after poor local and European elections.

The other surprise poll-topping performance of the day was by the Green candidate in Fingal, Joe O’Brien.

He is likely to be declared the winner in the coming hours, swelling the Greens Dáil ranks by 50 per cent and encouraging the party to believe a Green wave is possible at next year’s general elections.

A clearly delighted Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Saturday the votes for the party showed they were the “clear alternative” to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.