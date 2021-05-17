Byelection in Dublin Bay South expected to take place in early July

Fine Gael is expected to signal an early byelection in Dublin Bay South on Monday morning, firing the starting gun on a keenly awaited contest that will see threats - and opportunities - for each of the main parties.

The party is expected to move the writ shortly for the Dublin Bay South byelection, triggering a contest potentially as soon as early July.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is expected to announce the move this morning at a press conference with the party’s candidate, Councillor James Geoghegan.

The byelection will see the seat recently occupied by former housing minister Eoghan Murphy filled.

Mr Geoghegan was recently selected unopposed as the Fine Gael candidates after the former TD Kate O’Connell announced she would not seek the party’s nomination as she believed she was not wanted by the leadership.

Fianna Fail is expected to run one of two local councillors Deirdre Conroy and Claire O’Connor, while the Labour Party has said it will run Senator Ivana Bacik.

Brigid Purcell will be the candidate for People Before profit while independent councillor Mannix Flynn has also said he will run.

Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have yet to announce their candidates, while the Green Party will see a contest for the nomination between Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and Councillor Claire Byrne.

Fine Gael is seeking to capitalise on a “Covid bounce” in support for the Government party as the vaccination programme accelerates and the country reopens after the lengthy lockdown.

The party is favourite to win the seat in what is both one of the most affluent constituencies in the country and a traditionally strong base for the party.

However, significant parts of the constituency are less affluent than the areas of Ballsbridge, Donnybrook, Ranelagh and Rathgar which are most associated with it, and the housing crisis is likely to be felt across the entire constituency.

Sinn Féin has said that it will seek to make the contest about housing.