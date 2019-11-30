Byelection Dublin Mid-West: Three-horse race as SF top poll

Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Ward is in the driving seat with 5,616 votes after six counts in Dublin Mid-West and the seat is now looking like his to lose.

Just 1,254 votes separate him from nearest rival Fine Gael Cllr Emer Higgins who had been expected to top the poll and now has 4,362 votes.

It remains a three-way race, but while Fine Gael are still in contention with Ind Cllr Paul Gogarty in third place on 4,362 votes the Government party is not confident it can make up the transfers.

Transfers from Labour Cllr Joanna Tuffy went to Cllr Gogarty (555) and Cllr Higgins (403) with 194 for Fianna Fáil’s Shane Moynihan and 190 for Cllr Ward.

Cllr Higgins will need twice as many transfers as Sinn Féin for each of the remaining counts to catch up.

However Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy, her director of elections, is happy that the party came second in three of the four by-elections which he insisted was a good result because the electorate usually takes the opportunity at byeletions to “vent their frustration” against the Government.

Cllr Higgins is happy with her first time performance in a Dáil election and the party is “well placed” for the general election.

Sinn Féin upset pre-election predictions by topping the poll in Dublin Mid-West where the party’s Councillor Mark Ward got 24 per cent of the vote.

Dublin Mid-West Byelection FULL RESULTS

Cllr Ward said “we worked very hard on the ground and got the vote out”.

Watching the transfers

Shane Moynihan, who came in a close fourth (11.81 per cent), Independent Francis Timmons who came in fifth (6.91 per cent) and Labour’s Joanna Taffy (6.61 per cent) will dictate the outcome.

Everyone will be watching for transfers from Fianna Fáil and whether they go to their confidence and supply partner Fine Gael or elsewhere. Early indications suggest there may be some transfers to Sinn Féin.

The byelection is caused by the election of former Tánaiste and Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald to the European Parliament.

Sinn Féin director of elections and Dublin Mid-West TD Eoin Ó Broin said it was a very good result because the party exceeded its vote in the local elections when it got 22 per cent, while it got 23 per cent in this byelection.

The party was particularly strong in North Clondalkin and had this occurred in May at the local elections they would have an additional two councillors, Mr Ó Broin said.

‘If the voters don’t turn out it doesn’t matter’

Cllr Higgins had been expected to top the poll in her colleague’s former constituency but did not poll as well as Ms Fitzgerald in the general election.

Sinn Féin got its vote out with the highest turnout in working class areas and the lowest in middle-class neighbourhoods.

In Quarryvale there was a 30 per cent turnout while in Lucan in one school 34 per cent of the electorate vote by contrast one of the lowest if not the lowest turnout was in middle-class Newcastle.

Cllr Higgins’ election agency Stephen O’Neill said his candidate got 1,300 votes in the May local elections in Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas but that vote is down this time. “You can run all the campaigns you want but if the voters don’t turn out it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Independent and former Green Party TD Paul Gogarty said he was relieved to have got his €500 deposit back because he exceeded the 12.5 per cent of the vote necessary in a byelection.

He will also get the maximum €8,700 of his €9,000 campaign fund back, which he said came from a credit union loan.

At this stage “I don’t see it happening,” he said of his chances of winning. He was delighted with his vote in Lucan and Palmerstown where he competed predominantly with Cllr Higgins.

A first count is expected shortly after the adjudication of spoiled votes. They have been collated in four different categories – no official mark of the polling station; a blank ballot paper; writing on ballot paper; and no clear preference.