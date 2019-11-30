Byelection Dublin Mid-West: Sinn Féin’s Mark Ward elected

Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Ward has been elected in Dublin Mid-West without reaching the quota.

He won on the ninth count with 7,669 votes, ahead of second placed Fine Gael Cllr Emer Higgins on 7,144 votes.

The transfers from Fianna Fáil Cllr Shane Moynihan went 1,857 votes to Cllr Higgins and 1,017 to Cllr Ward.

A delighted new TD was cheered by his party colleagues following the announcement of the result.

Mr Ward said nobody else had predicted they would win but he said they had put in the work on the ground and knew from the reaction and response on the ground that they were in with a good chance.

“People are sick to the back teeth of austerity politics, of waiting lists in hospitals, waiting for housing and people being put to the pin of their collars with high rents”.

He joins party TD and his director of elections Eoin Ó’Broin in Dublin Mid-west

Equally delighted party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the result showed Sinn Féin was the clear alternative to Fianna Fail and Fine Gael at the general election.

Lowest turn out

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reiterated the comments of Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy that the party came second in three of the four byelections and that in a general election all four candidates would have won.

He also said that Sinn Féin had a lot of help from outside the constituency that they would not have had in a general election because they could not fight all 43 constitute with the same level of campaign.

Dublin Mid-West Byelection FULL RESULTS

Dublin Mid-West had the lowest turn out of any byelection with just over 26 per cent but more of the electorate in working class areas came out to vote that in middle-class areas.

Cllr Higgins said a combination of Black Friday shopping, bad weather and power cuts in some parts of the constituency contributed to the low turnout.

However Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy, her director of elections, is happy that the party came second in three of the four by-elections which he insisted was a good result because the electorate usually takes the opportunity at byelections to “vent their frustration” against the Government.

Cllr Higgins is happy with her first time performance in a Dáil election and the party is “well placed” for the general election.

Sinn Féin upset pre-election predictions by topping the poll in Dublin Mid-West where the party’s Councillor Mark Ward got 24 per cent of the vote.

Cllr Ward said “we worked very hard on the ground and got the vote out”.

Watching the transfers

Shane Moynihan, who came in a close fourth (11.81 per cent), Independent Francis Timmons who came in fifth (6.91 per cent) and Labour’s Joanna Taffy (6.61 per cent) will dictate the outcome.

Everyone will be watching for transfers from Fianna Fáil and whether they go to their confidence and supply partner Fine Gael or elsewhere. Early indications suggest there may be some transfers to Sinn Féin.

The byelection is caused by the election of former Tánaiste and Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald to the European Parliament.

Sinn Féin director of elections and Dublin Mid-West TD Eoin Ó Broin said it was a very good result because the party exceeded its vote in the local elections when it got 22 per cent, while it got 23 per cent in this byelection.

The party was particularly strong in North Clondalkin and had this occurred in May at the local elections they would have an additional two councillors, Mr Ó Broin said.

‘If the voters don’t turn out it doesn’t matter’

Cllr Higgins had been expected to top the poll in her colleague’s former constituency but did not poll as well as Ms Fitzgerald in the general election.

Sinn Féin got its vote out with the highest turnout in working class areas and the lowest in middle-class neighbourhoods.

In Quarryvale there was a 30 per cent turnout while in Lucan in one school 34 per cent of the electorate vote by contrast one of the lowest if not the lowest turnout was in middle-class Newcastle.

Cllr Higgins’ election agency Stephen O’Neill said his candidate got 1,300 votes in the May local elections in Newcastle, Rathcoole, Saggart and Brittas but that vote is down this time. “You can run all the campaigns you want but if the voters don’t turn out it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Independent and former Green Party TD Paul Gogarty said he was relieved to have got his €500 deposit back because he exceeded the 12.5 per cent of the vote necessary in a byelection.

He will also get the maximum €8,700 of his €9,000 campaign fund back, which he said came from a credit union loan.

At this stage “I don’t see it happening,” he said of his chances of winning. He was delighted with his vote in Lucan and Palmerstown where he competed predominantly with Cllr Higgins.

A first count is expected shortly after the adjudication of spoiled votes. They have been collated in four different categories – no official mark of the polling station; a blank ballot paper; writing on ballot paper; and no clear preference.