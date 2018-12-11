Bullying and sexism to come under spotlight in Leinster House survey

The Oireachtas Commission has agreed to carry out a survey of working conditions in Leinster House, including harassment, bullying, sexism, and sexual harassment.

The survey, which was proposed by the Oireachtas Women’s Caucus, will take place in the first quarter of 2019.

Catherine Martin TD, deputy leader of the Green Party and chair of the caucus said: “This survey has been a priority for the Oireachtas Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and we are delighted that our call for it to be an independent and confidential survey has been listened to.

“No workplace is free from stress or occasional conflict, but this survey will reveal if there is a culture of bullying, harassment or sexual harassment in Leinster House.”

A similar survey carried out in Westminster revealed that one in five workers in the Houses of Parliament in London had experienced sexual harassment.

“The goal of this survey is to ensure that each and every person working in Leinster House works in an environment of dignity and respect,” she said.

Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, deputy chair of the caucus, said: “This is a topic that affects the whole of society. We need to ensure that Leinster House, like any other workplace, is a place where everyone is treated with dignity and respect regardless of gender, race, sexuality or background.”