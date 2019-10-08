Budget day: how will proceedings play out?

Ministers will gather at Government Buildings early Tuesday morning where they will be briefed by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and his officials about the full details of the Budget 2020 package.

While Ministers have been locked in discussions with the department for weeks over their spending allocation, they will not have a picture of the full budget package until Tuesday morning. Discussions continued on Monday night in what has been an especially tight budget process, as the threat of a no-deal Brexit – and the need to set aside a contingency fund to deal with the consequences – has restricted Mr Donohoe’s ability to grease the wheels of budget-making with late additional resources.

The Cabinet will then approve the package and once approved, briefing materials will be finalised and circulated to government departments, and the budget books will be signed off and sent to the printers. The Minister’s speech will have to be finalised and checked against the budget materials.

12.15pm: Mr Donohoe will appear at Government Buildings for the traditional budget day photocall, holding up the budget books while the cameras clatter furiously.

1pm: Mr Donohoe will rise in a packed Dáil chamber to deliver his speech, which will be carried live on radio, television and online. An hour has been set aside in the Dáil schedule, and his speech will be followed by several hours of debate as the Opposition finance spokesmen and women give their responses. Each party/grouping has been allocated an hour; Fianna Fáil is first, followed by Sinn Féin, Labour and then the smaller parties. Spokesmen and women will rifle through the budget books, looking for measures they object to, while party researchers do the same in their offices, rapidly texting through updates and suggestions to the Dáil chamber.

Meanwhile, a host of interest groups, industry representatives, NGOs and commentators will be having their say, many holding press conferences, briefings or releasing instant responses in a bid to influence the reception of the package. There will be blanket media coverage throughout the day.

These initial few hours are always the most nervous period for government, as ministers and officials hold their breath to see how the budget is received. Their great fear is that some unforeseen landmine will detonate underneath the package, some overlooked detail or anomaly will suddenly appear and threaten the entire budget. If, like this budget, the package has only been finalised late and in haste, the danger is more acute. If a U-turn is required, it’s always best for a government to signal that quickly. “That will be something we will look at in the finance Bill/social welfare Bill,” is a line you’ll often hear.

In the Department of Finance there is a meeting room in which portraits of every past minister since the foundation of the State looks down on proceedings; in the mind of every official is the example of all the budget disasters that befell previous unsuspecting ministers.

Ministers will seek to control the narrative by staggering a series of press conferences throughout the afternoon.

2.45pm: The first press conference, centred on the budget’s Brexit provisions, will be held at Government Buildings, led by the Tánaiste Simon Coveney and attended by several Ministers. Press conferences hosted by the departments of climate action, business, social protection and agriculture will follow throughout the afternoon. Other departments will hold their budget press conferences on Wednesday and Thursday.

Opposition parties meanwhile will be holding events in Leinster House, seeking to push their criticisms of the budget and disrupting the Government’s narrative.

7pm: Mr Donohoe will host the finance press conference at Government Buildings, while he is also likely to conduct interviews for radio and television news bulletins.

Back in the Dáil, the House is scheduled to rise for a break between 9pm and 9.30pm, after which financial resolutions will be voted on until midnight, if required.