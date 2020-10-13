Budget 2021 set to bring extra €4 billion for health spending
Inside Politics: Business supports for sectors hammered by the Covid shutdown will also be announced
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: will unveil what amounts to the biggest budget ever. Photograph: JULIEN BEHAL Photography
Good morning.
It’s Budget Day. So if you’re a Cabinet Minister, you’re currently being briefed about the contents of the budget in Government Buildings, glancing furtively at your phone under the long mahogany table (feel free to send on a few screenshots).