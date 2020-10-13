Budget 2021 set to bring extra €4 billion for health spending

Inside Politics: Business supports for sectors hammered by the Covid shutdown will also be announced

Pat Leahy Political Editor

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: will unveil what amounts to the biggest budget ever. Photograph: JULIEN BEHAL Photography

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: will unveil what amounts to the biggest budget ever. Photograph: JULIEN BEHAL Photography

Good morning.

It’s Budget Day. So if you’re a Cabinet Minister, you’re currently being briefed about the contents of the budget in Government Buildings, glancing furtively at your phone under the long mahogany table (feel free to send on a few screenshots).

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.