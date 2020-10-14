Budget 2021: dramatic but no fireworks amid pandemic

Inside Politics: Budget provided the biggest giveaway, yet nobody was getting the feel-good vibe

Harry McGee

‘Budget boys’: Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Photograph: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

There were a good few paradoxes in yesterday’s budget among all the spending announcements. It was the biggest giveaway ever, yet nobody was getting the feel-good vibe. The budget involved staggering changes, yet it hardly caused a stir.

And for perhaps the most dramatic budget in living memory (perhaps ever in Ireland) the debate on it was completely lacking in tension or fireworks.

