Budget 2020: No-deal Brexit and climate change dominate €2.9bn plan

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has allocated €1.2 billion to tackle a no-deal Brexit which was the “central scenario” of the Government budget announced on Tuesday.

Mr Donohoe said Brexit was the “most pressing and immediate risk to our economy” and the €2.9 billion net budget package for 2020 had been influenced by the “increasing likelihood” of a no-deal scenario.

In his speech to the Dáil, the Minister announced a €1.2 billion package “in two parts” to respond to the impact of the UK leaving the EU without an agreement.

“The first part I am making approximately €200 million in Brexit expenditure available next year.

“It will be borrowed money. If we do not need it, we will not borrow it. If no deal does not happen, it will not be borrowed for other purposes.”

He said: “€650 million will be made available to support agriculture and tourism and those most affected regions. Of this, €220 million will be deployed immediately in the event of a no deal.

“Make no mistake, no deal will be challenging. But it is a challenge Ireland has the measure of.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney described the budget as a “Brexit budget” that would be used “to protect Ireland from the worst effects” of a no-deal exit. He said that it was “new money but it is borrowed money,” though he hoped that the €1 billion-plus would not be needed as he still believed “a Brexit deal is possible”.

The main points

More than €1 billion allocated to tackle no-deal Brexit

Rate of commercial stamp duty to rise from 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent

Carbon tax will increase by €6 per tonne

Increase of 50 cent in excise on packet of 20 cigarettes.

Tax credit increases for home carers and the self-employed

A new nitrogen oxide charge on new and imported petrol and diesel cars

Free GP care for under-8s, dental care for under-6s

Climate change

Mr Donohoe called climate change the “defining challenge of our generation” and announced a €6 per tonne increase in carbon tax. The increase will apply on auto fuel from midnight but will not apply to home fuels until May 2020.

He said this would raise €90 million next year which would be ringfenced for climate action measures.

To help with an increase in the carbon tax, the fuel allowance paid to those on social welfare – which may be rebranded the “energy allowance” – will rise by €2.

Mr Donohoe said midland communities feel “very threatened” by the potential closure of Bord Na Móna and ESB power stations in their region.

He said a new energy efficiency scheme targeted, initially, at the social housing stock in the region would create new, sustainable employment in the region.

A new “just transition fund” will be allocated €6 million. He said a “transition commissioner” would be appointed shortly.

The 1 per cent diesel surcharge introduced last year will be replaced with a nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions-based charge. This surcharge will apply to all passenger cars registering for the first time in the State from January 1st, 2020.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said “it was a status quo budget from a status quo government.

“When it comes to really tackling climate breakdown it is the measures other than carbon tax that are crucial, and this budget gives us very little.”

Housing

The Minister said a further €1.1 billion of capital funding would be allocated to social housing to support the building of more than 11,000 new social homes next year. Mr Donohoe said 12,000 units will be “delivered” in 2021 while an additional €80 million will go to the Housing Assistance Payment scheme.

The Help-to-Buy scheme for first-time buyers, which was due to end this year, will be extended for another two years without any change to its structure.

An extra €20 million has been allocated for homeless services.

Stamp duty

The rate of stamp duty applicable to non-residential property transactions will increase by 1.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent from midnight, in a move that will bring in almost €140 million.

It is the second time in three budgets the Minister has increased the rate of commercial stamp duty, having brought it from 2 per cent to 6 per cent two years ago.

Funding will be made available for the recruitment of 700 extra gardaí, as well as 1,000 special needs assistants, more than 100 special education teachers and 250 special class teachers in the education sector.

There was no change to income tax or Universal Social Charge bands but the self-employed tax credit will increase by €150 to €1,500.

Excise duty on cigarettes will increase by 50c, raising the price of a pack of 20 to €13.50.

The Department of Sport will be given extra funding for the European Championship games being held in Ireland next year, as well as preparing Irish teams for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The Government will spend an extra €384 million on boosting rural transport and projects such as new cycleways and improved infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Health

The Minister said current expenditure in health would increase by 6.3 per cent to €17.4 billion.

A total of 1,000 new frontline staff – such as speech and language, occupational and disability therapists – will be hired.

There isan additional allocation of €45 million-€50 million in home-help funding, which will allow for one million home-help hours, on top of extra hours needed to meet demographic changes.

The issue of home help had been pushed Minister of State for Older People Jim Daly and Fianna Fáil.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund will get an additional €25 million next year to tackle hospital waiting lists, bringing its budget to €100 million.

Prescription charges will fall by 50c and the drug payment scheme will see its threshold reduced by €10.

Free GP care will be extended to children under eight and dental care for children under six from September.

Mr Donohoe has allowed for a supplementary estimate in health of €335 million. The health service overspent its budget by more than €600 million in 2018 and as of July 2019, the HSE’s financial deficit was around €281 million.

Allowances

There will also be a €5 increase in the living-alone allowance from next March, as well as increases in dependent children allowances.

The income disregard for the payments for parents of lone children will also increase by €15 and the income thresholds for the working family payment will rise by €10 for families of up to three children.

The home carer tax credit will rise by €100 to €1,600. The amount of time those in receipt of carer’s benefit can work or study will rise from 15 to 18.5 hours per week.

Reaction

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath said his party had “afforded the Government the time and space to focus on delivering the best possible Brexit outcome for Ireland” but this budget would be the last his party facilitates.

The Irish Farmers’ Association president Joe Healy said the funding provided for the agri-food sector will fall short of what will be needed as Ireland faces “an agricultural Armageddon”.

“While the €110 million committed to the Department of Agriculture for next year is a step forward, much more will be needed now as farmers are already suffering huge losses due to Brexit uncertainty.” – Additional reporting: PA