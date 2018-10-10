Budget 2019: not in Premier League of memorable budgets

There are some budgets that will remain long in the memory banks. Back in 1982, John Bruton’s budget that proposed putting VAT on children’s shoes brought down the government. In 1987, Fianna Fáil campaigned on a manifesto of expansive economics but promptly adopted the outgoing coalition’s austerity budget.

Charlie McCreevy supplied a few memorable ones. There was the incredible giveaway election budget for 2002, and then in December 2003 he magicked a cack-handed and disastrous decentralisation programme out of mid-air.

Five years later, Brian Lenihan had to bring in an emergency budget with severe cuts two months early. When the full budget happened it was a bloodbath.

Paschal Donohoe’s Budget 2019 will not be among the memorable ones. Even last night, it already seemed to be slipping into history and oblivion as the political agenda moved on to the next big-ticket item on the political agenda: a possible extension of the confidence-and-supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin spoke by telephone last night. As of this moment, the Government will be safe until the Finance Bill is passed in mid-December. Varadkar has spoken of getting the deal brokered by late October - already he is talking expansively about the optimum scenario of an election in the summer of 2020.

Although Fianna Fáil is unlikely to consent to any such extension, many of the party’s TDs and Senators now believe the Government will last for at least another year.

As Pat Leahy writes in the main lead: “As the political focus moved on quickly from the budget, the two [leaders] spoke last night and have agreed that their officials will begin the process of reviewing the current agreement and examining the potential for a new deal.”

And what of the budget details?

We could essentially repeat yesterday’s digest from before the budget word-for-word as a report on what eventuated. Indeed, it and yesterday’s paper captured all the main changes in a budget that gave attention to just about every sector that is important politically and economically. That wide distribution of incremental change was just enough to satisfy most people

And there were one or two unexpected inclusions. One was an exit tax that imposes a new 12.5 per cent tax when a company migrates or transfers assets abroad, such that they leave the scope of our tax jurisdiction. It is being introduced in advance of the EU’s Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive that comes into effect in 2020. Some commentators were surprised at this change, which came into being last night - did the department get a hint of assets being transferred abroad? Its timing is curious.

There were a few additional Brexit measures including a ‘human capital initiative’ of €300 million that, we presume, is an obscure way of saying that more staff will be taken on.

It’s clear the biggest bone of contention to emerge from the budget will be the restoration of the higher 13.5 per cent VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality sector. Within minutes of it being announced the Restaurant Association of Ireland was calling on Minister for Tourism Shane Ross to consider his position.

Housing too figured prominently. On the face of it, the budget’s housing section gave the impression a lot of new funding was going there. But it was hard to separate what was genuinely new from what was there before. Besides, there have been so many announcements over the past few years involving astronomical funding running into billions that we have become inured to it. The Government is just not delivering enough on housing and homelessness.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and the Fianna Fáil duo of Michael McGrath and Barry Cowen devoted a fair portion of their speeches to picking the measures apart.

As for climate change, it’s a case of St Augustine’s plea: “Lord make me chaste but not yet.” There’s no carbon tax and, besides a €103 million package for new forestation, the other measures seem wan enough (pilot schemes involve next to zero pain).

Indeed, on the other side of the equation, it’s likely the incentives given to agriculture to Brexit-proof the sector will increase emissions.

It led to cries of “shame on you, shame on you” from Eamon Ryan of the Greens. Oisin Coghlan of Friends of the Earth went further, saying the Government had given “two fingers to younger generations”.

It would be churlish to be too picky. But the Taoiseach said the increase in disability allowance was a full restoration to the pre-2010 levels. In fact it was not. It still fell €1.30 short. When you added lost benefits such as telephone rental and fuel allowance, there is still a shortfall of over €9 compared to nine years ago.

Best Reads

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste might have got stuck in a lift yesterday on the way to the budget, but one ‘elevator’ that never fails is the redoubtable Miriam Lord.

Pat Leahy’s analysis concludes Paschal Donohoe has stayed clear of landmines.

Cliff Taylor’s economic analysis is here.

Fiach Kelly describes Budget 2019 as an exercise in incrementalism and looks at the factors that will play into the negotiations on confidence and supply.

Elsewhere, we have an interview with presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy, who describes himself as a capitalist mellowing into socialism.

Playbook

If yesterday’s budget speech was the focal point of the day, today’s major set piece is happening away from Leinster House. It’s Paschal Donohoe in with RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke, answering questions from listeners .

The Dáil will be dominated by budget speeches today. Here is the schedule:

10.00: Parliamentary Questions to Minister for Communications Denis Naughten. A certain dinner during the summer may come up during the session.

11.30: Leaders’ Questions, which will be budget-dominated.

12.18: Leaders’ Statements on Budget 2019.

17.30: Budget Speeches (resumed).

22.00: Dáil adjourns.

Seanad Éireann

10.30: Commencement.

11.30: Order of Business.

12.45 HSE (Governance) Bill: Second Stage.

14.20: Markets in Financial Instruments Bill 2018, Second State.

15.30: Qualifications and Quality Assurance Bill 2018.

17.30: Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015.

17.30: Private Members’ Business: Mental Health (Capacity to Consent to Treatment) Bill 2018.

Committees

9.00: Joint Committee on Health is discussing the scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck Screening Programme with Dr Gabriel Scally, author of the Scoping Inquiry Report.

9.00: Joint Committee on Justice and Equality will look at Community Policing and Rural Crime with senior representatives of An Garda Síochána and thePolice Service of Northern Ireland.

9.30: Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs resumes its examination of childhood obesity.

13.30: Joint Committee on Public Petitions will engage with RTÉ over the broadcaster’s orchestras.

14.00: Joint Committee on Climate Action examines the Third Report of the Citizens’ Assembly on climate change.