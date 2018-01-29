Bruton calls for extension of UK’s EU membership

Former Taoiseach John Bruton has said the European Union and the UK should look at the possibility of extending the UK’s membership of the EU until a Brexit deal is agreed.

The time limit for reaching an agreement was too short and there was a risk that rushing such a deal will lead to mistakes, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Bruton, who is a former EU Ambassador, will present a paper on the subject to the Institute of Public Affairs today.

He pointed out that any Brexit deal will have to be ratified. Continuing discussions in a “fevered atmosphere” could lead to mistakes and rational discussions could be suppressed in the interest of party politics, he warned.

The side effects of Brexit could be just as serious for Ireland, he added.

He said that his proposal for an extension of the two-year negotiating period is already contained within Article 50, if there was unanimous agreement. However, he pointed out that there is no guidance for a transition period.

“This is not an open and shut case. There are downsides.”

Mr Bruton said an extension could mean the UK electing members to the European Parliament in the next European elections. These members could be “spoilers” who could be obstructive.

He predicted that by next October, when negotiations are still ongoing and agreement on a trade deal is still being sought, “both sides might consider this.”