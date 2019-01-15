Brussels fears no-deal Brexit more likely following Commons vote

EU diplomats call for clarity from UK amid ongoing efforts to minimise Brexit fallout

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Patrick Smyth in Brussels

European Council President Donald Tusk says the risks of a disorderly Brexit have increased. Photograph: AFP Photo/Ludovic Marin/Getty Images

European Council President Donald Tusk says the risks of a disorderly Brexit have increased. Photograph: AFP Photo/Ludovic Marin/Getty Images

 

In Brussels there were expressions of regret and concern that a no-deal Brexit looms larger in the wake of Tuesday’s Commons vote.

EU Council president Donald Tusk urged the British government “to clarify its intentions with respect to its next steps as soon as possible”.

He stressed that the EU 27 remain united and will seek to reduce the damage that will be caused by Brexit.

“The risks of a disorderly Brexit have increased... while we do not want this to happen, we will be prepared for it.”

The European Parliament’s chief Brexit representative Guy Verhofstadt said the “UK parliament has said what it does not want. Now is the time to find out what parliamentarians want.”

Privately diplomats from the EU 27 have been insisting it will not be up to member states to offer concessions until the UK and prime minister Theresa May make clear what they want.

After the vote they were insisting that the next move is Mrs May’s.

Room for manoeuvre is limited. The Withdrawal Agreement will remain closed, and with it, the Northern Ireland protocol and backstop.

But since December, EU officials and diplomats in Brussels have been saying that the political declaration on the future relationship may be amendable.

It contains evolutionary clauses that make clear that if the UK moves on its red lines the EU will not be found wanting.

If May was willing in that context to move towards a closer future relationship with the EU – one involving regulatory alignment and customs-union membership, a break with hard Brexiters – the backstop provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement could begin to be seen as redundant, although they would remain in place in the treaty as a guarantee.

Sources in Brussels also expect that there would be a willingness among member states to agree – and they must do so unanimously – to a short extension of Article 50, delaying the UK’s departure by a couple of months.

But they would probably also insist on assurances from London that the extension would produce a definitive result, whatever that might be, in or out.

An extension could not be simply an opportunity for further prevarication and would not be granted as a blank cheque.

The sense in Brussels is that although a path to a Commons majority for a softer Brexit may be opening up, it requires such a significant U-turn by May, and repudiation of long-held red lines, that it may well be beyond her.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.