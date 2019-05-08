Broadband plan set to be record-sized State agreement
Inside Politics: Government approves decision to award preferred bidder status to consortium led by US businessman David McCourt
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: broadband project was the equivalent of rural electrification. Photograph: iStock.
The Dáil returns today, but Ministers were back for Cabinet yesterday when they approved, as expected, the decision sought by Minister for Communications Richard Bruton to award preferred-bidder status to the National Broadband Ireland consortium led by the US businessman David McCourt.