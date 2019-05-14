Broadband plan: Granahan McCourt is asked if details can be revealed

Granahan McCourt, the chosen bidder for the up to €5 billion broadband contract, is to be asked whether the Government can publish details of the private firm’s investment in the project.

The huge infrastructure project has foisted controversy on the Government with Opposition parties sharply critical of the cost and structure of the deal.

Granahan McCourt is said to be investing €200 million up front as part of the deal, according to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, although the Government has so far refused to confirm this figure.

Speaking on Tuesday morning , Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said his officials were speaking to Granahan McCourt, “to see will it be possible to reveal the exact figures.”

“This is a confidential deal. It is absolutely clear that we have entered into this on the basis of confidentiality, but in light of a lot of interest in this, my officials are talking to the investor,” he said.

Fianna Fáil spokesman for public expenditure Barry Cowen has said if correct, the level of investment from the private firm as part of the broadband plan was “farcical.”

The figure of €200 million in respect of the contribution to be made by the American-based company, and its principal David McCourt, was mentioned by Mr Creed in an interview with Clare FM last week.

Mr Bruton is due to appear before the Oireachtas committee on communications later today, to discuss the broadband plan, where it is expected Opposition politicians will press him on the subject of McCourt’s investment.

While the contract for the deal will not be signed for a number of months, “reversing this decision is not on the table,” Mr Bruton told reporters.

“The State’s risk is absolutely capped. I think this is a good deal from the point of view of the taxpayer,” he said.

“We’ve been more transparent about this investment than I’ve ever seen. We’ve published reams of documentation so people can see the evaluation that we undertook,” Mr Bruton said.

Internal advice on the plan from Robert Watt, secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure, revealed officials had “strongly recommend against approval of the appointment of the preferred bidder,” due to concerns over the high cost of the plan.