Broadband plan: FG committee members say review of €3bn project a ‘waste of time’

It would be a “waste of time” to independently review the €3 billion national broadband plan, Fine Gael members of the Oireachtas Communications Committee have said.

The committee has published a report into the plan which has recommended a three-month independent review.

It also recommended that the network remain in public ownership.

Fine Gael members of the committee, including the chair Hildegarde Naughten, voted against those recommendations.

At the launch, Fine Gael senator Joe O’Reilly said he did not believe anything new would be gleaned through an independent review and said he did not think the €3 billion figure could be reduced.

He also said it was too late to look into the issue of public ownership and it would be a “waste of time” to further delay the report.

Ms Naughten said it was “critical” that the Government proceed and sign the contract.

“We can not afford not to do it.”

“Broadband will allow people to be able to work from home. We need this for Ireland, for rural Ireland and urban Ireland. This has been assessed at every critical junction.

“I don’t believe we will have new information in three months.”

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said after Brexit and the budget, “all bets are off” in terms of Fianna Fáil support of the Fine Gael minority Government.

Asked whether Fianna Fáil would pull support over the broadband contract, he said: “we are going to see out Brexit and there is a budget, but after that we are into new territory, we are into a new arena.”

As previously reported by The Irish Times, the committee calls for the network to be kept in public ownership.

“The committee notes that, notwithstanding timeline complications, the broadband network infrastructure should be under the ownership of the State as it is strategically important to the State.

“There is no justification for the resulting network to be owned by the minority investor instead of the majority investor, which is the State,” notes the report.

The document also calls for the plan to be further revised so that the full cost of providing a connection for every new house to the broadband network is provided for in the planning conditions for the construction of a new house.

More to follow.