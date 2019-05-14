Broadband controversy rocks Fine Gael election campaign

Inside Politics: Issue sents party into damage limitation and calls political judgment of Taoiseach into question

Harry McGee

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: his department’s views on the broadband plan made for extraordinary reading. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

It’s hard to know if broadband is providing the mood music to the European and local elections, or if it is the other way around.

The more the controversy continues, the more it seems to be the latter. What has occurred has called into question the political judgment of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yet again.

