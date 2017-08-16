Britain rules out Irish Sea border but wants no customs posts in Ireland

The UK has explicitly ruled out any Brexit deal that would involve a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in a key position paper on its exit from the European Union.

In doing so, the UK’s negotiating paper, published on Wednesday, again makes clear that the United Kingdom is not prepared to explore the possibility of treating Northern Ireland as a separate entity or for it to remain part of the customs union as some politicians North and South have urged.

“The UK has been clear that avoiding a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland is one of our top priorities, but the answer on how to achieve this cannot be to impose a customs border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and we believe our position on this is widely shared”, the document says.

Confounding speculation that the UK would advocate CCTV cameras or number plate recognition systems as part of its vision for a frictionless Border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, the new position paper has effectively recommended no change to the current arrangements. It has also proposed a future customs arrangement which would see 80 per cent of businesses on the island entirely exempt from any new tariffs post-Brexit.

The exemption would apply to small and medium-sized enterprises involved in localised cross-border trade. In respect of larger companies engaged in international trade, the British government paper proposes they could adhere to any new customs regime by completing retrospective declarations either online or at their premises.

Officials concede that the proposals could be open to fraud — with Great Britain or continental European-based companies using Irish business counterparts to avoid tariffs — but they believe those risks can be managed effectively.

The document acknowledges the EU will have to sign up to the UK’s vision of a post-Brexit border and there has already been scepticism in Brussels at the viability of London’s wider post-Brexit customs proposals.

The paper reaffirms the British government’s stated commitment to maintain the almost century-old Common Travel Area (CTA), which allows for free movement of UK and Irish citizens around the island.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said: “The paper provides flexible and imaginative ideas and demonstrates our desire to find a practical solution that recognises the unique economic, social and cultural context of the land border with Ireland, without creating any new obstacles to trade within the UK.

“I believe it is possible to find a solution that works for the UK, for Ireland and for the EU — and, specifically, for Northern Ireland — and am determined to work to achieve that. “It is clear that there are many areas where the UK, Ireland and the rest of the EU have shared objectives. We have a lot to build on but need to work together intensively over the coming months.”

- Additional reporting PA