Britain rejects request for permanent EU office in Belfast

The British government has rejected a request from pro-Remain parties in Northern Ireland for the European Union to have a permanent office in Belfast, it has emerged.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood confirmed on Sunday that British cabinet office minister Michael Gove wrote to his party, Sinn Féin, Alliance and the Greens saying that such an office was unnecessary.

Mr Eastwood accused the British government of acting in a “petty” but “unsurprising” manner.

Mr Gove was responding to a letter the four parties wrote to the British prime minister Boris Johnson in April calling for a permanent EU office in Belfast.

Mr Gove said it would facilitate where necessary ad hoc visits by EU officials to Northern Ireland but it did not accept any permanent EU presence was required in Northern Ireland.

The previously permanent European Commission office closed at the end of January when the UK left the EU.

There was an expectation at the time that some form of EU presence would be created later to assist continuing EU-UK business, but Mr Gove responding on behalf of Mr Johnson appears to have closed down on that possibility.

The current stance of the British government appears in direct contrast to its position in February last year when it said it not only supported having an EU office in Belfast, but in London, Edinburgh and Cardiff as well.

RTÉ reported that the UK told the EU in February last year it wished to maintain an EU office in Belfast after Brexit.

Now, however, it has changed its position by flatly rejecting the request for an office.

“I think this is typical of the childish approach adopted by the British government during these (Brexit) negotiations,” said Mr Eastwood.

“The people who ran the Leave campaign are now running the British government and they have no understanding of the situation unique to Northern Ireland, and they seem to not care at all that people here don’t want to leave the European Union,” he said.

“It is petty, but it is unsurprising.”

In the 2016 referendum, 56 per cent of the electorate in Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU.

Mr Eastwood said it was also “bizarre” that the British government still appeared determined to fully exit the EU by the end of the year rather than seek an extension when “all the machinery of government should be focussed on dealing with coronavirus”.

Naomi Long, leader of Alliance, also described the office decision as “petty”.

“This gamesmanship from the UK government is reflective of their wider approach of not taking preparations for the implementation of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol seriously,” she said.

“We find the stance of the UK government to an EU office in Northern Ireland as petty and counterproductive. Fundamentally, it is at odds with the letter and spirit of the withdrawal agreement,” she said.

“An ongoing EU presence in Northern Ireland will be essential to the operation of the protocol (designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland).”

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken said there was no need for a permanent office in Belfast

“The idea of EU ‘perm reps’ with extra jurisdiction powers like the EU had in the Balkans is simply not acceptable in the UK - and it is inconceivable that any EU country would accept that on their sovereign territory,” he said.

“The intent of the protocol should be for our own UK staff to do the work and in the spirit of cooperation that all sides say they want to achieve, our government’s proposals of EU officials flying in to monitor to see if best practices is achieved, on an occasional basis, should more than suffice,” said Mr Aiken.

“It is more than regrettable that what should be a simple administrative arrangement is being used as a ‘bargaining’ chip, with Northern Ireland in the middle again.”