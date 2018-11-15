Britain faces chaos if it rejects ‘only deal on table’, says Coveney

Britain is facing chaos if politicians pull down the “only deal on the table” for its withdrawal from the European Union, Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

Northern Ireland is being offered the “best of both worlds” with unfettered access to both Britain and the EU under the draft deal, he said.

There will be “minimal checks” on goods coming into the North from Britain to ensure no border controls are needed on the island of Ireland, but these would not impact “significantly” on trade.

“It is important to say there are already checks between Britain and Northern Ireland,” Mr Coveney told RTE Radio One.

“The EU has to have at least minimal checks to ensure it protects the integrity of its Single Market.

“But those checks will be minimal. They are not going to impact significantly on trade at all and, of course, Northern Ireland has the best of both worlds here, whereby they will have unfettered access into Britain, coming from Northern Ireland, and unfettered access also into the EU Single Market and Customs Union.

“If people could see it this way, that Northern Ireland is being offered, because it is special and has special case to make, the best of both worlds, for a trading environment in the future while still staying in the UK and leaving the EU.”

People living in the border counties who have been “feeling desperately vulnerable and saw themselves potentially as collateral damage” now have a draft treaty text they can believe in, he added.

But Mr Coveney warned that the “marathon negotiations” were not over and that British prime minister Theresa May has a battle on her hands to get the withdrawal deal ratified by parliament in London.

“We have a politics of Brexit in Westminster that is incredibly divisive and difficult and when the British prime minister says that there are difficult days ahead, she means it,” he said.

“But I I think her commitment, that she has followed through on, to Ireland and indeed to Britain, shows the kind of person she is.

“Now, she will need to show that mettle again, that power of persuasion again to bring her own party, those that are hardline Brexiteers in it, and others, on board to what is the only deal on the table.

“She will now confront people with a very stark choice — this is what Brexit looks like it. It is a compromise all round.”

Ms May will have to “persuade people that the consequences of not voting for this, of pulling it down, is chaotic, provides uncertainty for the future — we don’t know what the political consequences of that will be.”

‘Least worst’

Earlier Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described the draft Brexit agreement as the “least worst” outcome for Ireland.

But she warned there were a number of issues that needed clarity, including on the rights of Irish citizens in the North and the British attorney general’s understanding of the withdrawal deal.

“We have to be cautious about all these things,” she said.

“What we have in front of us is a set of mitigations, the least worst, if you like, type of outcome.

“Of course we have to be mindful to look at the provision of the backstop and test the durability of it.”

Ms McDonald said she had “a very good” conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday night, which was less “fraught” than previous discussions.

She told RTÉ Radio One that one of issues she raised was the “very restrictive” definition of rights for Irish citizens in the North, who will be living outside the EU after Brexit, and which she said “falls short” of what was promised last December.

The loss of MEPs will “be the most direct manifestation of the fact that rights have been lost” and Europe was strongly of the view that access to the parliament could be afforded through the government in Dublin, she said.

“I think everybody now knows what Brexit means and it was always clear there was not going to be to be deal without particular protections for Ireland and without those protections being enduring,” said Ms McDonald.

“That is what I believe the British political system now needs to be reflect upon, that reality and that is not going to change. Ms May finally grasped that and now the challenge is for the House of Commons to grasp it too.”

Ms McDonald said she also asked Ms May for sight of the British attorney general’s legal advice on the draft agreement, as it was important to “share not only text of deal but share people’s understanding and interpretation of what the deal means.”

Unionists

Unionists were never going to be happy with any negotiated deal on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, Fianna Fail’s Lisa Chambers has said.

But the draft agreement, which has yet to be ratified, was the best that could be delivered by Ms May, the party Brexit spokeswoman added.

“I think the relationship between the Republic and the unionist community now is strained,” she said.

“I can understand why they are feeling vulnerable, but in my own view, having looked at the document, it does represent the best of both worlds.”

Ms Chambers said the draft withdrawal deal gives Northern Ireland “unfettered access to the UK market” while they remain “constitutionally within the United Kingdom”.

Furthermore, it commits to protecting the Belfast Agreement, she told RTE Radio One.

“I think they were never going to be happy,” Ms Chambers said of unionists.

“(It) is my view they were never going to be happy with any deal that was struck

“I think Theresa May has negotiated the best deal that she possibly could, but while this represents the beginning, I think we have a long way to go until we see this withdrawal treaty ratified.

“I certainly hope the UK parliament do ratify this treaty.”

Ms Chambers said the draft agreement “definitely represents a step forward to reaching a potential deal” but that Ms May had a difficult time ahead pushing it through the House of Commons.

In the absence of support from the Democratic Unionist Party, which has been propping up the minority Conservative government in a confidence and supply arrangement, it was a “very tall order” for Ms May to get enough Labour MPs to break ranks and back her, she said.

“If there is no deal, if there is a crash out Brexit - which is still a possibility - and the UK leaves the EU next March as they have planned to do, then it is very difficult to see how we avoid (border) checks on this island.”