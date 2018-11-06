Brian Hayes to exit politics: It’s a ‘good time to leave the stage’

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes is to leave politics next year and take up a role as a chief executive of the Irish Banking and Payments Federation.

Mr Hayes said on Tuesday he had decided not to contest his European seat in 2019 for “family and professional reasons”. He said his children were at an age where he felt he should be at home.

He said it was a “good time to leave the stage” and the Taoiseach supported his decision.

Mr Hayes has been involved in politics for 25 years and was first elected as a TD in 1997 and has been an MEP since 2014. He has served as a Fine Gael councillor, senator, TD, minister and MEP. He was also director of elections for Fine Gael in 2016.

“There comes a time for everyone in politics to leave the stage - for me that time is now,” he said in a statement.

Mr Hayes said he had taken the decision now to allow Fine Gael time to select a new team for the Dublin constituency for next May’s election.

Mr Hayes said given his work over the past 10 years as Opposition spokesperson, deputy minister for finance and vice president of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, he understood the importance of the banking and payments sector to Ireland.

“There are clearly very big challenges facing the Irish banks, especially around the questions of trust and confidence. There is a big job of work to be done in this regard. However, central to Ireland’s continued economic recovery must be a healthy, sustainable and customer focused banking sector.”

More to follow.