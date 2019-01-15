Brexit vote: what could happen next?

The House of Commons vote on the UK’s proposed agreement to withdraw from the EU is one of the most significant votes to be taken by the British parliament in generations.

Defeat – the most likely outcome given the number of MPs opposed to the divorce deal across all the parties – would throw up a range of possible scenarios that will add to the political turmoil in London.

A rejection of the divorce deal by more than 200 votes, which is a possibility, would be devastating for British prime minister Theresa May and eclipse the biggest parliamentary defeat of modern times when Ramsay MacDonald’s Labour minority government was defeated by 166 votes in 1924.

If the deal passes: This would be simplest outcome but is also the most unlikely. Theresa May would need to convince enough rebels and Labour MPs that this divorce deal, while not perfect, is the best on offer to guarantee that the UK departs the EU as planned on March 29th. If Theresa May loses: Defeat by a large number of votes narrows May’s potential options. Losing by up to 50 votes would – given the strength and spread of opposition to the deal – likely be seen as a victory of sorts for Downing Street and could allow May to return to Brussels and seek further concessions on the contentious “backstop” insurance policy to avoid a hard Irish border. She has insisted repeatedly that she will not quit before Brexit so May’s departure seems unlikely. Her victory in a confidence vote of Tory MPs before Christmas protects her from a forced removal for a year. Delaying Brexit: A heavy loss for May could prompt her government to consider a renegotiation of the Brexit deal. The UK would require an extension of the “article 50” exiting-the-EU process. Brexiteers will go ballistic over this option but avoiding a messy no-deal outcome may make this necessary. All 27 EU states must unanimously agree to an extension and British MPs would have to vote to change the “exit day” in the EU Withdrawal Act. If the EU says no, that is the end of this option. Devising a plan B: May has so far refused to countenance any alternative to her deal, arguing that Brexit may not happen at all if parliament votes it down. But she may need to seek a more conciliatory approach with opponents of her deal for a softer Brexit, perhaps based on Norway’s relationship with the EU, enhanced to guarantee no hard Irish border. This will prove tricky given past opposition of MPs to this option. The government’s defeat in a January 9th vote means she must produce an alternative plan for Brexit within three parliamentary working days of her deal being rejected. Calling a general election: Labour could set parliament on course for an election if, as Jeremy Corbyn has already indicated, the party calls for a formal vote of no confidence in the government should May’s deal be rejected. She could call an election herself to take control of the process under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act. This would require two-thirds support among MPs. If no government is able to win Labour’s confidence vote within 14 days, the earliest date for an election is 25 days after that. This pushes the UK perilously close to Brexit day and the potential for a disorderly no-deal exit, though a new government could open up new options with the EU to give fresh hope of a deal. Cancelling Brexit: A European Court of Justice case last month ruled the UK can unilaterally revoke article 50, put an end to Brexit and remain in the EU on the same terms. This option appears remote as neither the Conservative or Labour parties support reversing the UK’s decision to quit the EU. Holding a second referendum: While the idea of another public vote on Brexit has the support of a significant number of Conservative and Labour MPs, May is strongly opposed to a second referendum and Corbyn has made no secret of his preference for a renegotiated Brexit deal. If his confidence vote falters, the backing of the Labour Party could breathe life into another public vote as an option. New legislation would be needed to call a second vote and this would not happen soon given the electoral rules that must be followed. This would inevitably require an extension of article 50. Parliament taking control: May could lose control of Brexit if her vote is defeated under a plan proposed by three former Conservative ministers. While their chances of succeeding are slim, Nick Boles, Sir Oliver Letwin and Nicky Morgan believe their “European Union Withdrawal Number 2 Bill” would allow MPs effectively take back control in a bid to get a plan B through parliament if May fails a second time. No deal: This is the only scenario opposed by a majority of MP and is the automatic option should May’s deal be rejected and parliament cannot agree an alternative by March 29th. This would result in the UK’s automatic departure from the EU, accompanied by costly tariffs and chaotic uncertainty as divergent economic rules come into force overnight. The government’s defeat in a January 8th vote to limit the Treasury’s capacity to tax in the event of a no-deal was more symbolic – a signal of the desire of MPs to stop a disorderly Brexit. Despite the strength of opposition to this scenario, the UK could end up there if there is no majority support for an alternative.