Brexit: Varadkar says he will miss May’s support when UK leaves

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will miss the support of Theresa May when the UK leaves the EU, after the British prime minister strongly backed his opposition to EU moves towards taxing digital revenues and technology companies.

The European Commission is developing plans to compel tech companies to pay more tax in EU countries, which Ireland sees as a threat to its tax sovereignty and corporation tax revenues.

EU leaders discussed the issue at the two-day summit in Brussels, where Mr Varadkar promoted the OECD process to change the tax rules on a global basis, rather than just within the EU, as some larger EU states favour.

The Irish Government fears that changes to EU rules would mean US tech companies paying less tax in Ireland and more in other EU countries such as France and Germany.

Speaking to journalists as he went in to breakfast of EU leaders on the second day of the summit in Brussels this morning, Mr Varadkar said he would miss the UK’s support at the council after Brexit.

“I have to say that once again that I am going to miss the United Kingdom when they leave the European Union. She made some very strong interventions on digital tax and digital Europe yesterday, which were very much in line with our thinking,” he said.

“We were successful in writing into the conclusions the concept that any change to the taxation of digital companies should be done on a global basis, that we should have a global level playing field, using the OECD. And we shouldn’t bring in a tax proposal in the EU that just disadvantages ourselves in relation to third countries,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said that EU leaders would discuss Brexit today and possible arrangements for a transition period for the UK. However, he reiterated that the separation talks had not yet made enough progress to proceed to the future relationship phase of the talks - something the UK is becoming increasingly impatient about.

He said that Mrs May’s speech to EU leaders over dinner last night was “very positive.”

“I thought it was very good, very positive. Again the language was the right language. It was very strong. She specifically referenced the unique situation both in Ireland and Northern Ireland which I felt was very positive.

“She stayed with that language in relation to the border; she said that the United Kingdom wouldn’t accept a physical border on the island of Ireland. . . but once again we need to see that backed up by detail.”