It’s almost not churlish to suggest the meeting between Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson today will only be the second-most reported event happening in Cheshire today after the ongoing spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy over leaks from an Instagram account.

It would be fair to say that prospects for a successful outcome of the leaders’ meeting are low. For two politicians not shy of media exposure, this is as low profile as it gets. They will meet in private for two hours. There will be no press conference. There will be no media access.