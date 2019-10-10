Brexit: Varadkar-Johnson meeting as low key as it gets

Inside Politics: Dublin and EU have played down any chances of breakthrough

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Harry McGee

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson will meet in private for two hours

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson will meet in private for two hours

It’s almost not churlish to suggest the meeting between Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson today will only be the second-most reported event happening in Cheshire today after the ongoing spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy over leaks from an Instagram account.

It would be fair to say that prospects for a successful outcome of the leaders’ meeting are low. For two politicians not shy of media exposure, this is as low profile as it gets. They will meet in private for two hours. There will be no press conference. There will be no media access.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.