Brexit: UK and EU reach agreement on Northern Ireland protocol

The British government announced it would pull controversial clauses of legislation after an agreement was reached with the EU on how to implement arrangements for Northern Ireland, in a move that could help unlock a trade deal with the bloc.

The contested clauses of the Internal Markets Bill that would have overridden aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement agreed last year are to be scrapped, and no similar clauses will be introduced in a new Taxation Bill, London announced.

It came as the two sides declared they had reached agreement on how to practially implement arrangements for Northern Ireland designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and signed last year.

“Following intensive and constructive work over the past weeks by the EU and the UK, the two co-chairs can now announce their agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” the two sides said in a statement.

The progress was unlocked in a meeting on Monday between British cabinet minister Michael Gove and the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic, the two chairs of the joint committee set up to implement the Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU had warned that it would not be possible to sign a trade deal if Britain was simultaneously backtracking on the agreement reached last year, and the move is seen as a positive development towards an accord.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he welcomed the progress announced by the EU-UK joint committee on how the Northern Ireland protocol would operate.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

“Protecting the Good Friday Agreement is vital,” he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney described the EU-UK agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol as “good progress” that “will finally provide some certainty” on the implementation of the Brexit protocol on Northern Ireland.

“Practical co-operation and flexibility has been agreed to make it as manageable as possible for people and businesses,” the minister tweeted.

Obstacles remain to be resolved however between the two sides, in particular agreement over how to ensure fair competition between companies and decide access to UK fishing waters after January 1st.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier updated EU member states on the progress of the talks on Tuesday ahead of a planned meeting between British prime minister Boris Johnson and commission president Ursula von der Leyen, convened with the aim of nudging the talks forward.

“Full unity. We will never sacrifice our future for the present. Access to our market comes with conditions,” Mr Barnier wrote after the briefing.

The agreement on the protocol covers outstanding issues including border control points for animals, plants and good of animal origin, medicine supply, the supply of chilled meats and other food to supermarkets, as well as state aid rules in Northern Ireland.

In addition, the two also reached “an agreement in principle” on decisions that the committee must make by the end of the year. This includes on an EU presence in the North to implement checks and controls, how to determine which goods are “not at risk” of moving in to the EU via Northern Ireland, the exemption of farming and fish subsidies from state aid rules, and details on how disputes can be solved on an arbitration panel.

The agreement in principle will be followed by the development of a draft text by the EU and UK, which must then be formally adopted by a meeting of the joint committee to be held by the end of the year.

On Tuesday morning Mr Johnson warned it was proving “very, very difficult” to make progress in the talks.

Mr Johnson said: “Our friends have just got to understand the UK has left the EU in order to be able to exercise democratic control over the way we do things . . . But hope springs eternal, I will do my best to sort it out if we can.”

Senior officials in Dublin on Monday discussed preparations for January 1st, with significant disruption at ports expected even if there is a deal between the two sides.