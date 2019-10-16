Brexit talks go down to wire ahead of European summit
Inside Politics: EU’s chief negotiator says he must inform member states by lunchtime today if a deal can be agreed
Elements of the proposed Brexit deal are set to be a customs border in the Irish Sea and a huge financial package for Northern Ireland. File photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Brexit talks continued without resolution overnight in Brussels and will resume this morning as a new withdrawal agreement - something that was seen as highly unlikely to ever be reached - hoves into view.