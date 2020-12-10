Brexit talks continue but at this stage prayers may be more useful

Deal or No-Deal

The way things are going in Brexit negotiations it would be no great surprise to see Noel Edmonds rock up to 10 Downing Street on Sunday with a box in his hand. Boris Johnson would then open it to let everybody know (including himself) if it’s deal or no-deal.

It all feels so random. The brand of brinkmanship being played by the British prime minister just doesn’t seem to have depth behind it other than to placate the visceral detestation of the party’s Brexiteers for all things Europe.