Brexit talks continue but at this stage prayers may be more useful

Inside Politics: Taoiseach misses point when it comes to student nurses and well-off public servants

Harry McGee

No prime minister could accept the demands the European Union is currently making as the price for a trade deal, Boris Johnson said ahead of crunch talks. Video: UK Parliament

Deal or No-Deal

The way things are going in Brexit negotiations it would be no great surprise to see Noel Edmonds rock up to 10 Downing Street on Sunday with a box in his hand. Boris Johnson would then open it to let everybody know (including himself) if it’s deal or no-deal.

It all feels so random. The brand of brinkmanship being played by the British prime minister just doesn’t seem to have depth behind it other than to placate the visceral detestation of the party’s Brexiteers for all things Europe.

