Brexit: Soldiers may return to the Border, Varadkar warns

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday raised the prospect of a return of soldiers to the Border if Brexit goes badly wrong.

Speaking from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum, Mr Varadkar said in a worst-case, no-deal scenario, a hard border could “involve people in uniform and it may involve the need, for example, for cameras, physical infrastructure, possibly a police presence, or an army presence to back it up”.

“The problem with that in the context of Irish politics and history is those things become targets,” the Taoiseach told Bloomberg Television during an interview on Friday.

There is renewed focus on the backstop following the overwhelming defeat of British prime minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the EU in the House of Commons. During this vote the back stop was cited as one of the major issues of concern for MPs.

The backstop means in the absence of another solution for the Irish Border, Northern Ireland would effectively remain within the EU customs union, thus avoiding the return of a hard border.

Mrs May has vowed to seek concessions on the backstop, which is part of the agreement, in an effort to boost support for the deal.

However, Mr Varadkar on Friday offered little indication of being willing to compromise on the backstop and said Ireland was being victimised in the Brexit process.

He said Ireland had already compromised in the Brexit negotiations and that withdrawal of the UK from the EU was potentially going to cause a lot of harm to other countries.

‘Giving’

“We’re the ones already giving,” Mr Varadkar said. “The UK wanted a review clause in the backstop and we agreed to that, the UK wanted a UK-wide element, so why is it the country that is being victimised is the one that’s always asked to give?”

The Taoiseach said he had not yet seen any technologies that could solve the Border issue and said Ireland would not be giving up the backstop for a promise that it would be dealt with later.

Mr Varadkar told Bloomberg TV in an interview: “They [technologies] don’t exist and nobody has been able to show them to me.

“Why would we give up a legal guarantee and something we know will work in practice for a promise to sort it out later, or a promise to invent technologies? That’s just not a serious position. “People who say they’re against a hard border and also against a backstop. That’s a contradiction.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said in Davos on Friday said he and the Taoiseach have received “nothing but support and solidarity” from EU political leaders at the World Economic Forum on the Government’s insistence on an unlimited backstop Northern Ireland backstop as part of a UK withdrawal agreement from the EU.

Responding to questions from reporters on Friday on the fringes of the forum in Davos, Mr Donohoe said “not one” of the EU finance ministers he spoke to suggested Ireland soften its line on the backstop.

Backing

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar confirmed that he has received the same universal backing on this issue from EU leaders he has met in recent days.

Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz broke ranks with EU colleagues on Monday by suggesting the problem over the backstop could be solved by setting a five-year time limit on the guarantee against a hard border being established between the Republic and the North.

UK ministers rejecting prime minister Theresa May’s withdrawal meeting in a parliament last week mainly on grounds of the backstop.

Mr Donohoe said this support “cuts to the heart of the political project of the European Union”.

“If a country is staying in the European Union, if we’re deeply committed to our future in the European Union, [then there is] the need for that country to have key political issues protected – and that’s a core element of the EU.”

Mr Varadkar’s comments on Friday came after the Central Bank published a report this morning that said a “no-deal” Brexit could leave Irish people facing potential shortages of some foods and paying higher prices for them.

A Quarterly Bulletin published this morning by the financial watchdog predicts the Republic’s economy will grow 4.4 per cent this year if the UK leaves the EU with an agreement on March 29th.

However, the bank warns a no-deal Brexit could have an “immediate impact” on the economy, disrupting trade between the two countries and cutting growth by four percentage points over the following 12 months.

“For consumers, this disruption could result in increases in the price of imported goods while the availability of some products could also be jeopardised,” the bulletin says.