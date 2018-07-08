Brexit secretary David Davis resigns from UK cabinet

David Davis has resigned as Brexit secretary in a major blow to British prime minister Theresa May.

Ms May had been hoping to win over Brexiteers after a backlash against her plans for leaving the EU.

Mr Davis, who signed up to the plan agreed by the cabinet at Chequers last Friday has left the cabinet with immediate effect.

His exit may embolden Brexiteer backbenchers who have concerns about Mrs May’s leadership.

The move, late last night, came just as May faces a major test in the House of Commons today and then a potentially stormy meeting of Tory MPs and peers. Mrs May is expected to tell MPs that the strategy agreed at Chequers is the “right Brexit” for Britain.

Last night British Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “This is absolute chaos and Theresa May has no authority left. “

He said Ms May was in office but not in power. “ She cannot deliver Brexit, and our country is at a complete standstill. We can’t go on like this. Britain needs a functioning government.”

It later emerged that Mr Davis’s deputy at the department, Steve Baker, had also resigned.

Reacting to news of Mr Davis’s resignation late last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We’ll see how things develop. As far as I am concerned, when Theresa May speaks she speaks for the UK government and that’s the basis I’ll be working on.”

Single market

Earlier last night, Mr Varadkar said the UK must be a full member of the European Single Market, or else stay out of it entirely, in response to Ms May’s latest Brexit plan.

He gave a cautious welcome to the deal agreed by the British cabinet, which he hailed as a “real political success” for Ms May.

In his first public comments since the UK cabinet agreed the new approach last Friday – which moves Britain towards a so-called soft Brexit – Mr Varadkar said he was more optimistic than before that an EU-UK exit deal could be struck by the end of the year.

However, the Taoiseach said he had “some concerns about the workability of the UK’s customs” proposals and the plan’s effect on the integrity of the single market.

The new approach envisages a new UK-EU customs area, although Britain could apply different tariffs from the EU. It would also align Britain to the European Single Market for goods, while moving away from it for services.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after talks in Dublin Castle with Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian Chancellor, to coincide with Austria assuming the six- month presidency of the European Council.

Both leaders stressed the integrity of the single market, which commits members to free movement of goods, services, capital and people.

“The position from the EU, and a position I support, is that you are either in the single market or you’re not,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The single market has four freedoms: of movement when it comes to goods; when it comes to labour; when it comes to services and when it comes to capital, and we’ve said in our guidelines that those are indivisible.”

While an exception could be made for the North, “an exception for the UK would be a very different order and the EU’s position is that the four freedoms with respect to the UK must go together,” he said. – Additional reporting: PA