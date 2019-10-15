Brexit pays Varadkar a welcome if unlikely dividend
Opinion poll: Big rise in satisfaction ratings of Taoiseach and his Government
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK prime minister Boris Johnson ( inside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, north-west England last week. Photograph: Noel Mullen/AFP
The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll suggests voters are in broad agreement with the Government regarding the need for fiscal prudence in the absence of clarity or certainty regarding the impact of Brexit on our economy.
Satisfaction with how the Government is running the country has climbed to 42 per cent, a gain of 11 points since our May poll, taken just before the Dáil rose for summer recess.