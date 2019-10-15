Brexit pays Varadkar a welcome if unlikely dividend

Opinion poll: Big rise in satisfaction ratings of Taoiseach and his Government

Damian Loscher

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK prime minister Boris Johnson ( inside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, north-west England last week. Photograph: Noel Mullen/AFP

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK prime minister Boris Johnson ( inside Thornton Manor Hotel, near Birkenhead, north-west England last week. Photograph: Noel Mullen/AFP

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll suggests voters are in broad agreement with the Government regarding the need for fiscal prudence in the absence of clarity or certainty regarding the impact of Brexit on our economy.

Satisfaction with how the Government is running the country has climbed to 42 per cent, a gain of 11 points since our May poll, taken just before the Dáil rose for summer recess.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.