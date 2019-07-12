Brexit: no-deal may heighten demand for Border poll in North - Grieve

If the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal the “risk is clearly there” for demand for a Border poll”, former UK attorney general Dominic Grieve has said.

Conservative MP Mr Grieve said he has “serious concerns” whether the UK can “survive intact” following a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Grieve said he could not guarantee a no-deal Brexit from happening but that “ultimately a government that tries to push through a policy against the wishes of the House of Commons is likely, if it perseveres in it, to end up falling on a motion of no confidence”.

“I don’t want to bring down my own government but I have to say, it is something I would be prepared to do if we got to that point where there was no other course of action open to us,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

Mr Grieve said he expects Boris Johnson to win the Conservative party leadership contest and become prime minister.

He said he expects Mr Johnson will spend August trying to “renegotiate the deal along the lines that he has been putting forward”.

“Whether he is successful in doing that, I haven’t the slightest idea. I’m not optimistic that he will be,” the Conservative MP said.

“When we come back in September I expect that we will then get a progress report and by that stage the clock is ticking very quickly.

Both Tory leadership candidates have said the UK will leave the European Union on October 31st.

“I think we will probably have a gathering political crisis in the United Kingdom unless he shows signs of being willing either to get an extension to the Article 50 period to continue the debate of the negotiations or comes up with some alternative which is seen as viable,” said Mr Grieve.

Mr Grieve said he has concerns whether the UK could survive intact, in relation to Northern Ireland but also Scotland “in the slightly longer term” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“I think that if we leave without a deal the risk is clearly there that will be a demand for a Border poll. I don’t know how that will go but if we start having border polls every period of years, that’s in itself not very stabilising.

“I also worry that in reality, if a Border poll were to show a desire for Irish unification, it might not be accepted by some sections in Northern Ireland in exactly the same way as we had violence because a minority wouldn’t accept the reverse for a long time. I think it’s a very bad way forward and one to be avoided if possible.”

Mr Grieve is due to address the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) on Brexit in Dublin on Friday.