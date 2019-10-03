Brexit: No deal if Boris Johnson’s paper is final proposal, Tánaiste warns

There will be no Brexit deal if the paper presented on Wednesday by British prime minister Boris Johnson is the final proposal, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has told the Dáil.

He said however he believed Mr Johnson wanted to make a deal but he “could forgive anyone for being sceptical” because Ireland had not been treated well through the changing Brexit process.

The Government regarded the proposal as a serious proposal and that was why their response is a cautious one.

“But if that is the final proposal there will be no deal,” he told Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny. “There are a number of fundamental problems with that proposal”. It would not be the basis of a final agreement “but I hope it will be a stepping stone”.

But there were serious problems with the proposals for customs checks and over the role for the Northern Ireland Executive and a veto for any party on whether to stay in the agreement.

Mr Coveney said “we cannot support any proposal that suggest one party or indeed a minority could make a decision for the majority on how these proposals would be implemented in the future. It would not be consistent with the Good Friday Agreement”.

The Tánaiste said there were some positives in the proposal including full regulatory alignment for goods, for agri-food products on the island of Ireland.

There are two significant problems, one of which was customs. “If you are insisting on the North begin in a separate customs territory they raise the prospect of a customs check and we think that’s going to be a real problem”.

He said it did not deal with the commitment to no border infrastructure and it did not deliver on a commitment to an all island economy.

Mr Coveney added that the paper’s proposals on a customs border “fundamentally disrupts what the Belfast Agreement addressed - allowing nationalists and unionists to live together “on an island of Ireland that functions with two jurisdictions but with real convergence between the two so that a border is largely invisible.

He added that the Government’s approach to the talks would be as they had always been - “calm, respectful but very firm on this”.

Bridge the chasm

He was speaking after Mr Johnson said his customs proposals “do not involve physical infrastructure at or near the Border - or indeed at any other place”.

Mr Johnson has told MPs he has made a “genuine attempt to bridge the chasm” to strike a fresh Brexit deal with the EU with his proposals to replace the backstop.

He told the House of Commons on Thursday: “This Government’s objective has always been to leave with a deal and these constructive and reasonable proposals show our seriousness of purpose.

“They do not deliver everything that we would’ve wished, they do represent a compromise, but to remain a prisoner of existing positions is to become a cause of deadlock rather than breakthrough.

“So we have made a genuine attempt to bridge the chasm, to reconcile the apparently irreconcilable and to go the extra mile as time runs short.”

Meanwhile European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt said agreeing to Mr Johnson’s Brexit proposals would be “nearly impossible” because of the backstop ideas.

Mr Verhofstadt particularly cited its reliance on the Northern Ireland Assembly, which has not sat for almost three years. He told Channel 4 News: “On this element it’s very difficult — and nearly impossible. Because it’s mainly repackaging the bad ideas that have already been floated in the past.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will speak to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later today. The commission said the phone call follows yesterday’s conversation between Mr Juncker and Mr Johnson on the Brexit plan

The Government and the European Commission have said they will engage with the British government over the coming days on proposals unveiled by Mr Johnson to replace the backstop.

However, there is little expectation in either Brussels or Dublin that a deal on the basis of new proposals is remotely possible in the weeks before the Brexit date of October 31st.

While the commission and Government here did not want to dismiss the British initiative, highly placed sources agreed it is unrealistic to expect that a new agreement could be struck on the basis of the British submission. Most are of the view that an extension to the October 31st date is likely.

Mr Johnson spoke to Mr Varadkar and Mr Juncker by phone on Wednesday and both men later said they would study the British proposals and continue to talk to London about them. He also spoke to German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Juncker welcomed the British plan as a measure of Mr Johnson’s “determination to advance the talks ahead of the October European Council [SUMMIT] and make progress towards a deal”. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the commission the proposals would be carefully studied and there is no question of rejecting them out of hand. But Brussels sources made clear the British plan would not be the basis for a new deal.

Dublin is equally keen not to reject the proposals outright. And Government sources said they are a basis for discussions, though not, in their present form, for an agreement.

After a phone conversation between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson on Wednesday night, sources said the Taoiseach had told the British prime minister the proposals “do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop”.

However, Mr Varadkar undertook to “study them in further detail, and consult with the EU institutions, including the task force and our EU partners”.

Customs checks

Mr Johnson’s proposals, sent to Brussels on Wednesday afternoon, would mean Northern Ireland leaving the EU customs union – the bloc’s tariff-free trading area – but remaining aligned with the EU’s single market rules, the bloc’s uniform set of standards, for all goods including manufactured as well as agricultural and food products.

This would mean some checks on products and goods moving between Northern Ireland and the EU, but also customs checks on goods moving across the Border. London says the checks can be mostly conducted electronically, but some checks will still be required – a red line for Dublin.

Earlier in the day, Mr Varadkar repeated his pledge not to accept any deal that entailed checks on goods moving between North and South. He also disputed the assertion by Mr Johnson that such checks would be a “technical” matter.

“I think it’s much more than a technical issue,” he said. “It’s deeply political, it’s legal and the technical aspects are only a small part of it.”

In his closing speech to the Conservative party conference in Manchester, Mr Johnson described his proposal as a compromise for both sides that respects the Belfast Agreement. And he said Britain would leave with no deal if the EU rejects them. - Additional reporting PA